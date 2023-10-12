World Cup: SA slam 311/7 against Australia; ton-up Quinton shines

1/10

Sports 3 min read

World Cup: SA slam 311/7 against Australia; ton-up Quinton shines

By Parth Dhall 05:52 pm Oct 12, 202305:52 pm

Aiden Markram slammed his eighth ODI half-century (Image source: X/@ProteasMenCSA)

South Africa have racked up 311/7 against Australia in match number 10 of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in Lucknow. Quinton de Kock and Temba Bavuma gave the Proteas an ideal platform with a century stand. The former went on to score a record-setting ton. Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, and David Miller too powered SA, while Mitchell Starc bowled a formidable final over.

2/10

A seamless first Powerplay for South Africa

De Kock and Bavuma got South Africa off to a terrific start after the Aussies elected to field. Although Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood extracted swing, the South African duo negotiated them. SA touched the 50-run mark on the final delivery of the first Powerplay (53/0). De Kock scored 61 as he propelled SA to 100 along with Bavuma.

3/10

A ton in second consecutive match for de Kock

De Kock eventually raced to his century in the 30th over off 90 deliveries. He was dismissed for a 106-ball 109 (8 fours and 5 sixes). De Kock has slammed a century in his second consecutive match after getting one in the opener against Sri Lanka. Overall, it was his 19th century in ODIs. Notably, three of his ODI tons have come against Australia.

4/10

De Kock completes 1,000 ODI runs against Australia

Notably, three of de Kock's ODI tons have come against Australia. During the knock, de Kock also completed 1,000 runs against the Aussies in the format. India and Sri Lanka are the only sides against whom de Kock has touched the 1,000-run mark.

5/10

Records scripted by de Kock

De Kock has joined AB de Villiers and Brendan Taylor in terms of two centuries at the ICC Cricket World Cup as a wicket-keeper. Kumar Sangakkara (5) leads the way. De Kock has joined Herschelle Gibbs, Faf du Plessis, and Hashim Amla as the Proteas batters with two World Cup tons. Only AB de Villiers (4) has more.

6/10

Other notable numbers for de Kock

De Kock scored his 19th ODI ton as an opener. He surpassed former SA star Gibbs, who clocked 18. De Kock is only behind Amla, who struck 27 ODI tons as an opener for SA. The former became the second South African batter to slam consecutive centuries in the World Cup. De Villiers did so in the 2011 World Cup.

7/10

Third ODI WC century stand for SA against Australia

De Kock and Bavuma added 108 runs for the opening wicket. According to Cricbuzz, this is now only the third century partnership for South Africa against Australia in the ODI World Cup.

8/10

Second-fastest South African to 2,000 ODI runs

South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen has completed 2,000 runs in ODI cricket. He came into this contest requiring 18 runs to get to the feat. Van der Dussen, who scored 26(30), has got to 2,000 ODI runs in 45 innings. He has become the second-fastest South African to 2,000 runs. Amla owns the record in ODIs, having taken 40 innings.

9/10

Markram slams his eighth ODI fifty

Markram, who scored a century against Sri Lanka, continued with his exploits. He came to the middle after SA lost skipper Bavuma and van der Dussen for 158. Markram took the Proteas past 250, adding crucial runs with de Kock and Klaasen. Markram smashed 56 off 44 balls, a knock laced with 7 fours and a six. It was his eighth ODI fifty.

10/10

What about the Australian bowlers?

Maxwell was the pick of Australia's bowlers in the match. The off-spinner took two wickets for just 34 runs in 10 overs, including a maiden. Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, and Adam Zampa took a wicket apiece. Starc took two wickets in the final over.