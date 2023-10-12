World Cup: Aiden Markram slams his second successive 50+ score

World Cup: Aiden Markram slams his second successive 50+ score

By Parth Dhall 07:13 pm Oct 12, 202307:13 pm

Aiden Markram smashed a 44-ball 56*

Middle-order batter Aiden Markram starred for South Africa in their 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup encounter against Australia in Lucknow. He smashed a quickfire 56 after Quinton de Kock powered the Proteas with an incredible ton. Markram scripted history in SA's opening encounter by smashing the fastest-ever ton World Cup ton. He has followed it up with another 50+ score.

Eighth ODI fifty for Markram

Markram, who scored a fiery century against Sri Lanka, continued with his exploits. He came to the middle after SA lost Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen. Markram took the Proteas past 250, adding crucial runs with de Kock and Klaasen. The former smashed 56 off 44 balls, a knock laced with 7 fours and a six. It was his eighth ODI fifty.

Markam completes 400 ODI runs against Australia

In 57 ODIs, Markram has raced to 1,827 runs at an average of 37.28. He has three tons and eight fifties. During the match, the right-handed batter completed 400 runs against Australia in ODI cricket. Markram owns 402 runs against the Aussies at 44.66 in ODIs (100s: 1, 50s: 2). He doesn't have as many ODI runs against any other nation.

Fastest-ever World Cup ton

As mentioned, Markram smashed the fastest-ever World Cup ton in SA's opening encounter against Sri Lanka. Markram's 49-ball effort broke the record held by Ireland's Kevin O'Brien, who got to a ton from 50 balls versus England in Bengaluru, in 2011. Markram smashed 106 as the Proteas compiled their highest-ever total in the World Cup (428/5). They won by 102 runs.