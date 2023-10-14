ICC Cricket World Cup: Kane Williamson suffers fractured left thumb

By Rajdeep Saha 02:52 pm Oct 14, 202302:52 pm

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has suffered an "undisplaced fracture" to his left thumb (Photo credit: X/@BLACKCAPS)

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has suffered an "undisplaced fracture" to his left thumb, New Zealand Cricket said on Saturday. On Friday, during the New Zealand versus Bangladesh ICC Cricket World Cup clash in Chennai, Williamson's left hand was hit by a throw while he was running between the wickets. Williamson retired hurt on 78 in New Zealand's chase of 246.

Williamson will remain with the NZ squad

Williamson, who was taken for scans, underwent an X-ray to confirm the injury. NZC has said Williamson will remain with the squad "with the aim of being available for the back end of pool play next month". For now, wicketkeeper-batter Tom Blundell will be flown into India as cover. However, he will not be officially part of the squad as of now.

Initial diagnosis has given us some optimism, says Stead

"Firstly, we're all feeling for Kane to have this occur after all his hard work to return from his knee injury," head coach Gary Stead said. "While it's disappointing news, the initial diagnosis has given us some optimism he can still feature later in the pool play following a period of rest and rehabilitation." He added Kane is a massive player for NZ.

Williamson retired hurt on 78

Williamson, who missed New Zealand's opening two World Cup games, returned after a spell on the sidelines. He looked classy on his return and never looked out of the game for so long. Williamson played some brilliant shots and got to his fifty from 81 balls. He looked to accelerate after that. In the 39th over, Williamson retired hurt.

43rd ODI fifty and 500 runs versus Bangladesh

Playing his 162nd ODI, Williamson's 78 was laced with eight fours and a six. He struck at 72.90. He has raced to 6,632 runs at 48.40. Williamson struck his 43rd fifty. He also owns 13 centuries. During his 78-run effort, he also went past 600 fours (602). In 12 matches versus Bangladesh, Williamson has 500 runs at 62.50 (100s: 1, 50s: 4).

989 runs at the World Cup

In 24 World Cup games, Williamson has raced to 989 runs at 61.81. He has four fifties and two centuries. He overcame former Aussie legends Matthew Hayden (987) and Steve Waugh (978) in terms of World Cup runs among many others.

Summary of the New Zealand-Bangladesh contest

Bangladesh were reduced to 56/4 before Shakib Al Hasan (40) and Mushfiqur Rahim added a valiant fifty-plus stand. Once their 96-run stand was broken, New Zealand made inroads. Bangladesh managed a paltry 245/9 in the end. In response, NZ lost Rachin Ravindra early on before Devon Conway and Williamson added 80 runs. After Conway's dismissal, Daryl Mitchell joined Williamson as NZ overcame Bangladesh comfortably.

