World Cup, Kane Williamson retires hurt on 78: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 09:42 pm Oct 13, 202309:42 pm

In 12 matches versus Bangladesh, Williamson has 500 runs at 62.50 (Photo credit: X/@BLACKCAPS)

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson announced his return in style, hammering a solid 78 versus Bangladesh in match number 11 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in Chennai. Williamson, who missed his side's opening two games, came in and showed his character. However, Williamson suffered an injury and had to retire hurt. He was looking set to finish the game off.

Williamson returns with a bang

Williamson came in early on following the dismissal of Rachin Ravindra. He added a superb 80-run stand alongside Devon Conway. Daryl Mitchell joined Williamson next and the two have since then thwarted Bangladesh. Notably, Williamson never looked out of the game and played some brilliant shots. He got to his fifty from 81 balls. In the 39th over, Williamson retired hurt.

Most 50-plus scores for New Zealand across formats

As per Cricbuzz, Williamson notched his 134th fifty-plus score across formats for the Kiwis. He has broken the record of former NZ ace Ross Taylor, who struck 133 fifty-plus scores.

Williamson retired hurt

Williamson suffered a blow to the left thumb while running between the wickets. As a precautionary measure, the decision was made. Moreover, the knee issue could continue to be the bone of contention. Williamson, who was looking set for a 14th ODI ton, had to walk out in an unfortunate manner. However, alongside Mitchell, he handed NZ the onus.

43rd ODI fifty and 500 runs versus Bangladesh

Playing his 162nd ODI, Williamson's 78 was laced with eight fours and a six. He struck at 72.90. He has raced to 6,632 runs at 48.40. Williamson struck his 43rd fifty. He also owns 13 centuries. During his 78-run effort, he also went past 600 fours (602). In 12 matches versus Bangladesh, Williamson has 500 runs at 62.50 (100s: 1, 50s: 4).

989 runs at the World Cup

In 24 World Cup games, Williamson has raced to 989 runs at 61.81. He has four fifties and two centuries. He overcame former Aussie legends Matthew Hayden (987) and Steve Waugh (978) in terms of World Cup runs among many others.