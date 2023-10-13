Merdeka Cup 2023, India suffer 4-2 defeat against Malaysia: Stats

By Atrayo Bhattacharya

India bowed out of the Merdeka with the defeat against Malaysia (Photo credit: X/@IndianFootball)

India went down fighting against Malaysia 4-2 in the 2023 Merdeka Cup at the Bukit Jalil Stadium in Kuala Lumpur. Dionjohan Cools handed the lead to the hosts in the seventh minute. While Arif Aiman, Faisal Halim and La'Vere Corbin-Ong scored one goal each. Mahesh Singh and Sunil Chhetri were the Indian goal-scorers on the night. Malaysia will play the final against Tajikistan.

Third international goal for Naorem Mahesh Singh

Mahesh scored India's only goal in the first half as he was served excellently by Sahal Abdul Samad with a no-look assist. The winger hammered the ball into the net to equalize for India in the 13th minute. Mahesh scored his first goal against Nepal in the 2023 SAFF Cup while his second goal came against Iraq in the 2023 King's Cup.

India are two-time Merdeka Cup runners-up

India finished with the runners-up medal at the Merdeka Cup in the 1959 and 1964 editions. They suffered a 1-0 defeat against hosts, Malaysia in 1959 despite coming agonizingly close to winning the trophy. India were beaten 1-0 in the final again this time by Burma (Myanmar) in 1964. They finished third in the 1965 and 1966 editions of the tournament.

First Merdeka Cup appearance for India since 2001

This is India's first Merdeka Cup appearance in 22 years as the Blue Tigers last featured in this tournament in 2001. India lost all their matches in the 2001 edition against hosts, Malaysia (1-2), followed by defeats against Thailand (0-2) and Uzbekistan (1-2).

93rd International goal for Sunil Chhetri

Indian talisman Chhetri scored his 93rd international goal against Malaysia. He pulled one back for India in the 51st minute after calmly slotting it past the Malaysian goalkeeper. The move was started by Mahesh as Lallianzuala Chhangte provided the assist to Chhetri. The 39-year-old has found the net nine times in 12 appearances this year. He is the fourth-highest international goal-scorer in men's football.

India faced some questionable refereeing decisions

Malaysia received a penalty for a controversial foul from Nikhil Poojari as he allegedly brought down Darren Lok in the penalty area. Replays showed Poojari had minimal contact. Similarly, Chhangte scored the equalizer in the second half, but the goal was disallowed. The referee deemed that the ball was cleared off the line by Cools. Replays showed that the ball clearly crossed the line.

How did the match pan out?

India almost scored in the second minute but Sahal's first-time shot struck the crossbar. However, Malaysia took the lead through Cools from a corner in the seventh minute. Mahesh equalized before Aiman dispatched the penalty in the 20th minute. Faisal doubled the lead for Malaysia. In the second half, Chhetri pulled one back before Chhangte's goal was disallowed. He also struck the bar once.