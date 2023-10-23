Virat Kohli averages 90.40 in successful ODI run-chases: Stats

Virat Kohli averages 90.40 in successful ODI run-chases: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:02 pm Oct 23, 202312:02 pm

Virat Kohli smashed 95 in India's win against New Zealand (Source: X/@BCCI)

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli hammered a magnificent 95-run knock versus New Zealand in Match 21 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. NZ posted 273/10 in 50 overs as Kohli led the run-chase. Though he missed out on his 49th ODI ton, India eventually won by four wickets. Here we look at his jaw-dropping stats in successful ODI chases.

A solid knock under pressure

Kohli is a master of the run-chases as for the second successive match, he kept his cool and took India past the line. After a cracking century against Bangladesh in Pune, Kohli showed purpose once again, slamming 95 from 104 balls. He stitched three fifty-plus stands along the way and put a price on his wicket. Matt Henry dismissed him in the end.

Most runs in successful run-chases

Kohli owns the most ODI runs in successful run-chases, 5,786 in 102 matches. Sachin Tendulkar (5,490) is the only other batter with 4,300-plus runs in this regard. While Kohli has smoked 23 tons in successful chases, no other batter even owns 15 tons (50s: 25). Kohli's average of 90.40 is also the highest among batters with 3,500 runs in this regard.

A master across all conditions

Kohli has scored 2,705 runs at an incredible 84.53 in India's wins while batting second at home (11 hundreds, 12 fifties). These are the most runs by a batter in successful run-chases in home conditions. Tendulkar is just behind Kohli, with 2,308 runs at 53.67. Kohli leads this tally in away matches as well, having slammed 1,951 runs at 88.68 (10 tons).

Do you know?

Kohli has returned unbeaten 33 times in ODI run-chases. India have won 32 of these games. The only time India lost in this regard in when he scored 87* against South Africa in the 2011 Gqeberha ODI.

Second-most runs in ODI chases

7,794 of Kohli's ODI runs have come while chasing. Only Tendulkar (8,720) is ahead of him. Kohli, who is the only batter with 18-plus tons in this regard, has 27 centuries and 40 fifties in run-chases. While the 34-year-old averages 65.49 in run-chases, no other batter even averages 57 (minimum: 3,000 runs). These numbers showcase that Kohli is miles ahead of his rivals.

Fourth-highest run-getter in ODIs

Kohli has become the fourth-highest run-scorer in ODI cricket. Kohli (13,437) has surpassed Sanath Jayasuriya (13,430). His average of 58.16 is the best among batters with at least 2,500 runs. His tally of 48 ODI tons is only second to Tendulkar (49). Kohli also owns 69 half-centuries in ODI cricket. Having played 286 ODIs, Kohli is the most capped player among active cricketers.