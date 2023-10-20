Revisiting iconic World Cup clashes between England and South Africa

1/6

Sports 2 min read

Revisiting iconic World Cup clashes between England and South Africa

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 11:24 pm Oct 20, 202311:24 pm

England and South Africa will lock horns in match 20 of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup

England and South Africa will lock horns in match 20 of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. The Wankhede Stadium will host this crucial clash on October 21. Both teams suffered shocking losses against Afghanistan and Netherlands in their previous matches. SA have won against Sri Lanka and Australia while England have registered a solitary win. Here we decode their best World Cup duels.

2/6

A dominant win for South Africa in the 2007 WC

SA dominated proceedings in the 2007 ODI World Cup against England in the Super Eights. The Proteas bowled exceptionally well as Andrew Hall finished with 5/18 to bundle out England for only 154. Only Andrew Strauss (46) and Paul Collingwood (30) gave some fight. In reply, SA lost only one wicket as Graeme Smith hammered a 58-ball 89, registering a nine-wicket win.

3/6

SA trump England in a low-scoring affair in 1996 WC

Another low-scoring affair between both the teams in the 1996 World Cup in Rawalpindi. Batting first, SA were folded for only 230 as Peter Martin, Darren Gough and Dominic Cork starred for England. In reply, England fell like a pack of cards and were bowled out for 152. Graham Thorpe (46) was the only batter who crossed the 30-run mark for England.

4/6

Bopara, Broad heroics help England overcome SA in 2011 WC

England finally managed to win a low-scoring affair against SA in the 2011 World Cup in Chennai. England were folded for 171 as Ravi Bopara (68) and Jonathan Trott (52) only made notable contributions. Imran Tahir and Robin Peterson claimed seven wickets. In reply, the Proteas were bundled out for 165 courtesy of Stuart Broad's 4/15. James Anderson also chipped in with two wickets.

5/6

Graeme Hick shines in rain-affect encounter in 1992 World Cup

England defeated SA by 19 runs in a rain-affected encounter in the 1992 World Cup in Sydney. Batting first, England posted a total of 252/6 in 45 overs. Graeme Hick's knock of 83 helped England post a competitive total. In reply, SA only managed 232/6 from 43 overs. There were some controversies regarding the scoreboard and what was required by SA to win.

6/6

All-round Ben Stokes guides England to victory in 2019 WC

England scripted an emphatic win over SA by 104 runs in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup at The Oval. The Three Lions posted 311/8 courtesy of fifties from Ben Stokes (89), Jason Roy (54), Eoin Morgan (57), and Joe Root (51). In reply, Jofra Archer claimed three wickets as SA were bowled out for 207. Liam Plunkett and Stokes scalped two wickets each.