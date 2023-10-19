ICC World Cup: Can Pakistan overcome Australia challenge in Bengaluru?

By Gaurav Tripathi

Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium will host the match (Source: X/@ICC)

Pakistan will aim to return to winning ways as they meet Australia in Match 18 of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. The Men in Green lost to India after claiming victories in their first two matches. Meanwhile, the Aussies opened their account in their preceding outing after losing their first two fixtures. Here we present the match preview.

Match details, timing, and streaming details

The M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will host the match on October 20 (2:00pm IST). The track here is generally very fruitful for batters as they can hit through the line and the shorter dimensions help their cause. Pacers can get some assistance early on. Star Sports Network will telecast the match, while fans can live-stream the same on the Disney+Hotstar app.

A look at the head-to-head record

The two sides have locked horns 107 times in ODI cricket and the Men in Yellow have dominated most fixtures. The head-to-head record reads 69-34 in Australia's favor. While one of their matches ended in a tie, three clashes got washed out. Pakistan have four wins and six defeats against the Aussies in ODI World Cups.

Pakistan bowlers need to step up

Though Pakistan have two wins under their belt, their bowlers have been woefully out of touch. Spinners Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz must pick wickets in the middle overs. Meanwhile, Australia were bundled out under 200 in their first two fixtures. Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne are required to play anchor roles in the line-up studded with dashers.

Here are the probable playing XIs

Pakistan's probable XI: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf. Australia's probable XI: Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (WK), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (C), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

A look at the key performers

Mohammad Rizwan has clocked 876 ODI runs this year at 73. Hasan Ali scalped seven wickets in the first three games. With 577 runs at 48.08, Marnus Labuschagne is Australia's leading run-getter in ODIs this year. Mitchell Starc has claimed 14 wickets in just seven ODIs in 2023. Adam Zampa took a four-wicket haul in his preceding outing.

Dream11 team prediction: Fantasy picks

Dream11 option 1: Mohammad Rizwan (VC), Abdullah Shafique, David Warner (C), Steven Smith, Mitchell Marsh, Babar Azam, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Shadab Khan, Mitchell Starc, Shaheen Afridi. Dream11 option 2: Mohammad Rizwan, David Warner, Steve Smith, Mitchell Marsh, Babar Azam (C), Glenn Maxwell (VC), Marcus Stoinis, Shadab Khan, Mitchell Starc, Shaheen Afridi, Adam Zampa.

