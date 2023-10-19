#NewsBytesExclusive: FC Goa's Raynier Fernandes aims for top spot (ISL)

1/17

Sports 6 min read

#NewsBytesExclusive: FC Goa's Raynier Fernandes aims for top spot (ISL)

By Atrayo Bhattacharya Edited by Rajdeep Saha 09:00 am Oct 19, 202309:00 am

Raynier Fernandes will play a crucial role in midfield for FC Goa this season (Photo credit: FC Goa Media Team)

Indian football has seen the emergence of many talented midfielders in the last decade or so but there a very few who have bossed it in different roles in midfield like Raynier Fernandes. He joined FC Goa this season and his association with head coach Manolo Marquez will be exciting. Speaking to NewsBytes, he shared about his journey, experiences and expectations ahead.

2/17

Who is Raynier Fernandes?

Fernandes was born in Mumbai, 1996. He started his career with Air India and also represented Maharashtra in the Santosh Trophy in 2016. He signed for Mohun Bagan in 2016 and played in the Calcutta Football League and the I-League. He made 32 appearances. Fernandes represented Mumbai City FC next and played 75 games. He played on loan at Odisha FC last season.

3/17

Who was your biggest inspiration while growing up?

I started playing during my school days but at that time I didn't think of making it a career, just played for the love of the game. My brother (Royston) was my biggest motivation. He played for Kenkre FC but unfortunately couldn't make it big. So I decided to take the family name ahead. I was also a big fan of Ronaldinho.

4/17

How did Air India come calling?

So after school and college, my first ever club was Companeros SC where Coach Sydney gave me an opportunity to play. I gave my everything in six playoff matches and was later scouted by Air India. I played for their U-19 team and then was promoted to the senior team. I stayed there for two years. Playing for my college gave me that exposure.

5/17

Tell us about your experience of playing for Mohun Bagan

During Air India days, my senior Vijith Shetty suggested I join Mohun Bagan or East Bengal in the future. Coincidentally, by the next season, I was playing for Mohun Bagan. It was something that I was looking out for. I didn't get many chances in the first season. But it was a great opportunity for a youngster to play for such a big team.

6/17

'An assist in the Kolkata Derby was a dream'

In my second season, I played many matches for them and also got an assist in the Kolkata Derby and we won that match. At that time, it was like a dream for me to play in front of 65,000 spectators. I never thought I would play for the Mariners so early in my career and I am very thankful for that opportunity.

7/17

Initial impression of the ISL and playing for Mumbai City

Joining Mumbai City was a dream as it's my home club and I wanted to play in the Indian Super League. So I grabbed the opportunity. I remember my debut against Jamshedpur FC, my family came to the stadium. My brother was there to watch me for the first time in ISL. I made great memories in the home games and enjoyed my time.

8/17

What were your thoughts playing under former coach Sergio Lobera?

I used to admire Sergio Lobera's FC Goa team and their gameplay so when he came to Mumbai City, it was something that I never imagined. I always wanted to play under him and he implemented his passing style of football in Mumbai and we won the Shield and the ISL trophy that season. I will always cherish the amazing year that we had.

9/17

How was your experience of playing in AFC Champions League?

My god! Playing in the AFC Champions League was surreal, not only for the Indians but also for the foreigners in Mumbai City. We never thought we would be at that stage already. Overall, it was a great opportunity for me and the team as we faced quality opposition and players and we did pretty well. The experience will stay with me forever.

10/17

Albeit the versatility, what is your preferred position?

Personally, I would like to play as a central midfielder, in a defensive or attacking role, I don't mind. I am not someone who is limited. I always want to put an extra yard for my team. But I prefer the box-to-box role. But in the end, it's the coach who decides. I played on the flanks for Mumbai when there was a requirement.

11/17

What made you join FC Goa?

I liked the football that Goa played so when I got an opportunity I couldn't say no. I am intrigued by their philosophy of beautiful football. They have great grassroots programs, academies and infrastructure. I am very happy to be here. It is a new setup with a new coach and many new players and we are getting along very nicely.

12/17

Initial impression of playing under FC Goa tactician Manolo Marquez

My experience of playing under Manolo Marquez has been very good. I got a lot of game time in the Durand Cup, which I genuinely needed. He (Manolo) has unique ideas and tactics, which we are adapting right now and will get better with every passing game. He has a winning mentality which is excellent for the team and motivates us to work harder.

13/17

Differences in philosophy between Spanish coaches Lobera, Gombau and Manolo

Having played under three Spanish coaches - Lobera, Josep Gombau and Manolo, Raynier highlighted the difference in philosophies. Individually, they have their styles. Also, I have played three different roles under them. When I was in Mumbai, I played mostly as a winger. But for Odisha FC last season, I played as a 10. In Goa, I am playing in more central role.

14/17

Thoughts on FC's Goa's competition in midfield

I think it's more of a healthy competition. If there are more players in a single position then it's good for the team as they will push each other and bring out the best. Individually, I have to work on my game to help the team and also maintain my position in the eleven. I am really happy with the depth that we have.

15/17

What are your expectations from this season?

Ideally, I would like to score more goals. I haven't scored for some seasons now but I think this season I will be on the scoresheet more often. As a team, we want to take one game at a time. We have to put in the hard yards and remain competitive and consistent with our performances. The aim is to finish on top.

16/17

How was the reception from the FC Goa fans?

The club introduced me with a rap and it touched me deeply. It was something that I wasn't expecting. The rap was loved by my family, friends and also by my cousins. I never thought I would experience something like that. In general, the love and support that I got from the fans were always positive. They are always out there supporting FC Goa.

17/17

FC Goa are placed third in ISL 2023-24

FC Goa are third in the ISL 2023-24 season. Notably, the side has won both its matches against Punjab FC (1-0) and Odisha (3-2). Fernandes was substituted in the 68th minute against Punjab. Versus Odisha, he was substituted in the 79th minute.