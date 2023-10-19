ICC World Cup, IND vs BAN: Weather and pitch report



By Gaurav Tripathi

India have won four of their seven ODIs here (Source: X/@BCCI)

India will fight for their fourth win on the trot as they meet Bangladesh in Match 17 of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. The Men in Blue have made a remarkable start to their campaign, recording comprehensive victories in their first three games. The Tigers have two defeats and a solitary win under their belt. Here we present the pitch and weather report.

A look at the track conditions

The match will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on October 19 from 2:00pm IST. It is considered a batting wicket with the spinners known to play their part as the game progresses. Meanwhile, pacers can also enjoy operating with the new ball. The toss-winning skipper is likely to elect fielding first.

Will rain play any part?

The weather forecast for Pune on the match day is cricket-friendly. Though there are no chances of rain as per Accuweather, the probability of precipitation is one per cent. The maximum temperature can go up to 33 degree Celsius with a humidity level of approximately 41%. Meanwhile, it could be partly cloudy around 1:30 PM IST, which is the time for the toss.

Here are the stadium stats

Teams batting first have won four of the seven ODIs played here with the average first innings score being 307. India own the highest successful chase at this venue, 351 versus England in 2017. No total of 280 or less has been successfully defended at this venue. India have won four of their seven ODIs here.

Kohli, Rahul have done well here

Virat Kohli has embraced batting at this venue in ODIs as he boasts 448 runs across seven ODI innings at 64. The tally includes two tons and three fifties. KL Rahul, who also boasts an ODI ton at this venue, has accumulated 185 runs at 61.66. Jasprit Bumrah has returned with eight wickets in just three ODIs here.

Here are the probable playing XIs

India's probable XI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin/Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj. Bangladesh's probable XI: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan (captain) Mushfiqur Rahim (wicket-keeper), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, and Mustafizur Rahman.