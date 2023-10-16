England: Decoding their biggest upsets in ICC World Cup history

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:34 am Oct 16, 202310:34 am

Bangladesh have defeated England twice in ODI WCs (Source: X/@ICC)

Afghanistan might have caused the biggest upset of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup as they stunned defending champions England in Match 13 in Delhi. The Afghan side dominated across all three departments as they won by a comprehensive margin of 69 runs. The Brits have now lost two of their first three games. Here we decode their biggest upsets in ODI WC history.

Afghanistan slam 284 despite suffering collapse

Afghan openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz (80) and Ibrahim Zadran shared a century stand after England elected to field. However, they slumped from 114/1 to 190/6, with Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Liam Livingstone, and Joe Root striking regularly. However, Rashid Khan (23) and Ikram Alikhil (58) took Afghanistan past 230. The latter then completed his half-century as Afghanistan finished at 284/10.

England bowled out for 215

England never looked comfortable in the run-chase. Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root departed in the first powerplay. It was a dominant show by spinners Mohammad Nabi, Rashid, and Mujeeb as England plunged to 138/6. Harry Brook (66) turned out to be England's lone warrior, but Mujeeb dismissed him to fuel Afghanistan's win. The spin trio took eight wickets as England perished for 215.

The big upset against Bangladesh, 2015

England endured a horrendous run in the 2015 World Cup. They suffered a 15-run defeat in a do-or-die game against Bangladesh. Mahmudullah's 103 and a fiery 89 from Mushfiqur Rahim meant Bangladesh finished at 275/5 while batting first in Adelaide. Although England were cruising on 121/2, Rubel Hossain, Mashrafe Mortaza, and Taskin Ahmed ignited their collapse (260). Jos Buttler's 65 went in vain.

When Ireland scripted history, 2011

In 2011, a lower-ranked Ireland beat England in one of the greatest upsets in World Cup history. The Irishmen chased down a mammoth 328 in Bengaluru, with Kevin O'Brien guiding them to a record-breaking win. He smashed a 63-ball 113 after Ireland were reduced to 111/5. To date, it remains the second-fastest century (50 balls) in a 50-over World Cup match.

Another disappointment against Bangladesh, 2011

Bangladesh upset England in the 2011 WC as well. The English batters struggled on a spin-friendly Chattogram track as the side was folded for 225 while batting first. Jonathan Trott (67) and Eoin Morgan (63) did well. In reply, Bangladesh were reduced to 169/8 as their defeat seemed certain. However, their lower-order batters showcased resilience, powering the Tigers to a two-wicket win.