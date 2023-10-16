ICC Cricket World Cup: High-flying South Africa up against Netherlands

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:18 pm Oct 16, 202301:18 pm

South Africa have never lost to Netherlands in ODIs (Source: X/@ProteasMenCSA)

South Africa would be high on confidence after recording thumping wins in their first two games in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. Many are backing them to go a long way this time. The Proteas side will next meet the Netherlands in Match 15. The Dutch side has lost its first two fixtures. Here we look at the match preview.

Timing, TV listing, and pitch report

The match will be played at Dharamsala's Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium on October 17 (2:00pm IST). One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on the Disney+Hoststar app. Spinners have done well in the recent fixtures at this venue with the track being on the slower side. The toss-winning skipper is likely to choose bowling.

Here is the head-to-head record

South Africa have won six of their seven ODI meetings against the Men in Orange with the remaining encounter being abandoned due to rain. Meanwhile, SA have won all their three previous ODI WC matches against the Dutch side. However, Netherlands stunned SA in an important game in last year's ICC T20 World Cup. They would be raring to replicate their heroics.

Can Netherlands cause another upset?

South Africa boast arguably the most formidable batting line-up in the competition as all of their top-six batters are in some serious form. Furthermore, Kagiso Rabada and Keshav Maharaj have been among the wickets. Meanwhile, Netherlands did showcase some fight in their first two fixtures against Pakistan and New Zealand. However, they lost both games by thumping margins.

Here are the probable XIs

South Africa (probable XI): Quinton de Kock (WK), Temba Bavuma (C), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi. Netherlands (probable XI): Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (C & WK), Sybrand Engelbrecht, Roelof van der Merwe, Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren.

Here are the key performers

Quinton de Kock returned with match-winning centuries in the first two games. Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, and David Miller boast a 50-plus average and a 120-plus strike rate in ODIs this year. Rabada has five wickets in two games in the competition. Bas de Leede has also claimed five wickets in the event besides scoring a fifty.

Dream11 team prediction: Fantasy picks

