Sports

Revisiting iconic World Cup matches between Pakistan and Sri Lanka

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:32 pm Oct 09, 202303:32 pm

Pakistan have won all their seven WC games against SL (Source: X/@ICC)

Pakistan and Sri Lanka will meet in Match 8 of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup on October 10. Buoyed by their win against Netherlands, Pakistan will look to get two more points. The Lankan team eyes redemption, having lost their opener against South Africa. Notably, SL have lost all their seven previous WC games against Pakistan. Here we revisit their best WC encounters.

The high-scoring encounter in Swansea

It was the second league game of the 1983 WC and the venue was Swansea, England. It was a great batting track as Pakistan racked up 338/5 in their 60 overs thanks to half-centuries from Mohsin Khan (82), Zaheer Abbas (82), and Javed Miandad (72). In reply, SL fought well with Brendon Kuruppu (72) leading the chase. Pakistan, eventually, comfortably won by 50 runs.

When Imran, Qadir dismantled SL

The two sides met once more in the 1983 event, this time in Leeds. Skipper Imran Khan led from the front as his 102* propelled Pakistan to 235/7 while batting first. In reply, SL seemed well placed at 162/2. However, leg-spinner Abdul Qadir spun his magic in the middle overs and claimed a fifer. His 5/44 meant Pakistan thrillingly won by 11 runs.

The thriller in Hyderabad (Sindh)

Pakistan and SL met in the opener of the 1987 event and it was another thriller. Javed Miandad scored a sensational 103 as Pakistan racked up 267/7 while batting first in Hyderabad (Sindh). Opener Roshan Mahanama led Sri Lanka's chase with an 89-run knock. However, he did not get the adequate support from the other end as Pakistan won by 15 runs.

The cliff-hanger in Perth

Skipper Aravinda de Silva's 43 meant SL could only manage 212/6 while batting first against Pakistan in the 1992 WC match in Perth. In reply, Pakistan had a few steady partnerships but they also lost wickets at certain intervals. Miandad and Saleem Malik slammed crucial fifties as Pakistan crossed the line with just five balls to spare. They won by four wickets.

Another triumph in Colombo

Pakistan's winning WC run against SL continued in the 2011 edition. Younis Khan (72) and Misbah-ul-Haq (83*) starred with the bat as Pakistan posted 277/7 while batting first in Colombo. SL made a solid response and were comfortably placed at 88/1. However, the Men in Green bounced back and eventually sealed an 11-run win. Chamara Silva's 57 went in vain.