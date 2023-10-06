ICC World Cup: Haris Rauf claims a three-fer versus Netherlands

By Rajdeep Saha 10:22 pm Oct 06, 202310:22 pm

Pakistan cricket team pacer Haris Rauf produced a neat display versus the Netherlands

Pakistan cricket team pacer Haris Rauf produced a neat display versus the Netherlands in match number 2 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Friday in Hyderabad. Rauf claimed a three-wicket haul and was instrumental in bowling the Dutch out for a paltry 205 in response to Pakistan's 286/10. Rauf bowled with sheer pace and looked ominous. We decode his stats.

Rauf finishes with a three-fer

Netherlands lost two scalps for 50 runs before Vikramjit Singh and Bas de Leede added 70 runs. Once Shadab Khan dismissed Vikramjit, Rauf played a key role. He got two quick scalps in the form of Teja Nidamanuru and Scott Edwards. He finished off by removing number 11 batter Paul van Meekeren. Rauf managed 3/43 from nine overs.

Rauf races to 56 ODI scalps

Rauf's 3/43 sees him race to 56 scalps from 29 ODIs at an average of 23.78. Versus the Dutch, Rauf has managed nine scalps from three matches at 14.00. Rauf has been good on Asian soil. As per ESPNcricinfo, he has claimed 37 scalps from 21 games at 25.16. Meanwhile, in five matches at neutral venues, he has 11 scalps at 17.63.