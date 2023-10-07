ICC World Cup: Favorites India begin their quest against Australia

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 12:56 pm Oct 07, 202312:56 pm

India will look to start their 2023 ODI World Cup campaign with a win (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

India will start their ICC Cricket World Cup quest against Australia on October 8. It will be a classic battle of two favorite teams going up against each other in the opening week of the marquee event. Australia are five-time champions and will look to keep up that dominance. However, India are the stronger team on paper in home conditions. Here's more.

Venue, pitch report and streaming details

The match will be played at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, also called Chepauk. Traditionally, spinners will get help on this wicket but batters may score runs if they get their eye in. 224 reads the average ODI first innings score. Fans can watch the match live on Star Sports Network and live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

A look at the head-to-head record

Australia have dominated India in ODIs over the years. They have won 83 matches to India's tally of 56. While 10 games finished without a result. Playing on Indian soil, Australia have won 33 matches with India snaring 32 games. Australia have defeated India twice in three ODIs in Chennai. The Aussies have won eight out of their 12 clashes in the ODI WCs.

Australia are without Head, while India may miss Gill

Australia are without their dasing batter Travis Head and all-rounder Marcus Stoinis is also doubtful for this clash. So Pat Cummins will have to get the most out of his available resources. Adam Zampa is their only designated frontline spinner. Meanwhile, India may miss Shubman Gill, who is down with dengue. Considering his current form, it will be a major blow for the hosts.

Here are the probable XIs

Indian probable XI: Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Rohit Sharma (captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj. Australian probable XI: Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wicket-keeper), Pat Cummins (captain), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa.

A look at the key performers

Labuschagne is Australia's highest scorer in ODIs this year with 464 runs at 51.55. He has slammed two fifties and a ton. In 2023, Zampa has picked up 15 wickets in nine matches with a couple of four-wicket hauls. Rohit has hammered six fifties and a hundred this year while scoring at 50.61. Kuldeep has returned with 33 wickets at 16.03 in 2023.

