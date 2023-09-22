1st ODI: Australia bowled out (276) against India; Shami shines

September 22, 2023

R Ashwin took a wicket on his ODI comeback (Image source: X/@BCCI)

India have bowled Australia out for 276 against India in the 1st ODI at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali. Australia had a couple of fruitful partnerships and scored crucial runs toward the end. Mohammed Shami, who uprooted Australia's top order, took a five-wicket haul eventually, his second in the format. Meanwhile, opener David Warner was Australia's only half-centurion in the match.

India score 42/1 in first Powerplay

Australia had a steady start after India elected to field. The Men in Yellow lost opener Mitchell Marsh in the first over itself. However, Warner and Steven Smith kept the Aussies afloat with a 94-run stand. The duo negotiated India's pace trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Shardul Thakur in the process. India scored 42/1 in the first 10 overs.

Warner slams a 53-ball 52

As mentioned, Australia lost opener Marsh in the first over. However, Warner and Smith did well and added 94 runs together for the second wicket. The former brought up his 29th ODI half-century in the 16th over off just 49 balls. Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Warner in the 19th over. He slammed 52 off 53 balls (6 fours, 2 sixes).

Seventh Aussie to complete 100 ODI sixes

During his knock, Warner became the seventh Aussie to complete a century of sixes in ODIs. He has joined the likes of Ricky Ponting (162), Adam Gilchrist (149), Shane Watson (131), Aaron Finch (129), Glenn Maxwell (128), and Andrew Symonds (103) on the elite list. Only Adam Gilchrist (144) and Aaron Finch (127) have smoked more ODI sixes while opening the batting for Australia.

Ashwin takes a wicket on his ODI comeback

Senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was recalled to the ODI setup after over a year. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma straightaway included him in the starting XI for the 1st ODI. This was his ODI appearance at home since January 2017 and his third overall since July 2017. However, Ashwin took just one wicket for 47 runs in his comeback match.

Ashwin was economical

Despite taking just one wicket, Ashwin was quite economical in the match. As per Kausthub Gudipati, the last instance of him conceding under 50 runs in his full quota of overs in a home ODI came back in 2014.

Inglis, Stoinis take Australia forward

Australia were reduced to 186/5 after losing Cameron Green in 39.3 overs. However, Josh Inglis and Marcus Stoinis took them closer to the 250-run mark. Stoinis's 25-run cameo last 21 balls. He slammed five boundaries in this process. However, his partner Inglis continued to attack and eventually finished for 45(45). His knock was studded with 3 fours and 2 sixes.

Shami takes a fifer

Shami dismissed Marsh early on to give India an edge in the match. The right-arm seamer then removed a set Steven Smith in his second spell. In his final spell, Shami dismissed Stoinis, Matthew Short, and Sean Abbott to register a five-wicket haul. Shami gave away 51 runs in 10 overs, including a maiden. He was clearly the pick of India's bowlers.

A nine-ball cameo from Pat Cummins

Australia were 248/5 before they lost Stoinis, Inglis, Short, and Abbott, 48.4 in quick succession. Australia were then tottering on 256/9. Australian skipper Pat Cummins then smashed a 9-ball 21* (2 fours and 1 six).

