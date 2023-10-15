David Warner: Decoding the Australian's best ODI World Cup knocks

By Atrayo Bhattacharya Oct 15, 2023

David Warner is Australia's third-highest run-scorer in ODI World Cups (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

David Warner has been very consistent for Australia, especially during the big events. The veteran opener has a great record in the ICC Cricket World Cups and will be extremely important for the Aussies in the ongoing mega event. After losing two consecutive matches, Australia need their most experienced batter to step up. Here we decode Warner's top knocks from the ODI World Cup.

A look at his ODI World Cup numbers

Warner is Australia's third-highest run-scorer in the ODI World Cup. The opener has returned with 1,046 runs from 20 matches at an impressive average of 58.11. He is only behind the likes of Ricky Ponting (1,743) and Adam Gilchrist (1,085) in this regard. Warner has hammered four centuries and three fifties in the competition. He has scored at a strike rate of 95.96.

107 vs Pakistan, 2019 ICC World Cup, Taunton

Warner played a great knock against Pakistan in the 2019 ICC World Cup in Taunton. He had a stunning 146-run opening stand with Aaron Finch (82). But the other batters failed to live up to the expectations. Carried by Warner's 111-ball 107, Australia posted 307. The southpaw hammered 11 boundaries and a six. Australia bundled out Pakistan for 266 to win by 41 runs.

122 vs South Africa, 2019 World Cup, Manchester

Warner was exceptional for Australia in a mammoth chase against South Africa in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. The veteran batter hammered a 117-ball 122 and dominated the lethal SA bowling attack. Despite, his 108-run partnership with Alex Carey (85), Australia were bundled out for 315, ten runs short of SA's total. Warner's 122 was studded with 14 boundaries and two sixes.

166 vs Bangladesh, 2019 World Cup, Nottingham

The 36-year-old played one of the best ODI World Cup knocks against Bangladesh in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. Warner smashed a 147-ball 166 which helped the Aussies post a mammoth total of 381/5. He plundered the Bangladeshi bowlers all around the ground, hammering 14 boundaries and five maximums. In reply, Bangladesh also batted well but fell short by 48 runs (333/8).

178 vs Afghanistan, 2015 World Cup, Perth

Warner was at his dominant best when Australia faced Afghanistan in the 2015 ODI World Cup. The veteran showed no mercy to the Afghani bowlers and slammed 19 boundaries and five maximums while scoring 133-ball 178. Courtesy of his knock and fifties from Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell, Australia amassed 417/6. In reply, Afghanistan perished for 142 as the Aussies won by 275 runs.