ICC Cricket World Cup, India vs Pakistan: Key player battles

Sports

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:51 am Oct 13, 202311:51 am

Kuldeep Yadav dismissed Babar Azam with a dream ball in the 2019 WC (Source: X/@ICC)

Arch-nemesis India and Pakistan are set to lock horns in the blockbuster Match 12 of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium will host this affair on October 14. An enticing contest is on the cards as both teams won their respective first two matches comprehensively. Here are the anticipated player battles that can be on display.

Rohit Sharma vs Shaheen Afridi

Shaheen Afridi's opening spells have given nightmares to several prominent batters in recent years. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma would be required to tackle his thunderbolts in the powerplay overs. Notably, the left-arm pacer has dismissed the veteran opener once in three ODI meetings. However, Rohit remains the only batter to smash Afridi for a six in the first over in ODIs.

Virat Kohli vs Haris Rauf

Virat Kohli played a breathtaking 122*-run knock in his last assignment against Pakistan, in the 2023 Asia Cup last month. Haris Rauf was one of the many Pakistan bowlers who struggled that day. While Kohli would be determined to replicate his heroics, Rauf will seek redemption. Notably, the latter has scalped 29 ODI wickets this year, most by a Pakistan bowler.

Hardik Pandya vs Shadab Khan

Hardik Pandya will be required to score significant runs in the middle and end overs. As he enjoys batting against leg-spin, Shadab Khan can have a hard time against him. Across three ODI outings, Shadab has conceded 68 runs off 44 balls against Pandya without dismissing him even once. Pandya smashed the leggie for three successive sixes in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy final.

Babar Azam vs Kuldeep Yadav

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has been nothing but a run machine in ODIs though he has endured a poor run lately. The in-form Kuldeep Yadav can be handed the responsibility of keeping him quiet. Notably, the left-arm wrist-spinner dismissed Babar with a dream ball in the 2019 WC. Overall, he has dismissed the Pakistan star twice in three ODI meetings.

Mohammad Rizwan vs Jasprit Bumrah

As Mohammad Rizwan has been on a roll lately, he can pose a serious threat to India's plans. Rohit might bring on Jasprit Bumrah when the Pakistan keeper arrives in the middle. As the two players have never met in ODIs, Bumrah's unique action might trouble Rizwan early on. The batter has fallen prey to pacers six times in 17 ODI outings this year.