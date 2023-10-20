Adam Zampa claims his second successive ODI World Cup four-fer

Zampa has claimed his second successive four-wicket haul (Photo credit: X/@CricketAus)

Australian spinner Adam Zampa bowled well to stop Pakistan in match number 18 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Friday in Bengaluru. Chasing 368, Pakistan were in the contest on a friendly surface. However, Zampa claimed four crucial wickets to dent Pakistan's hopes as the Aussies claimed a 62-run win. Zampa has claimed his second successive four-wicket haul. Here are the stats.

A solid show on offer

Marcus Stoinis bowled well and dismissed the Pakistani openers after they added 134 runs. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan looked to continue the momentum before Zampa struck. Babar saw Pat Cummins pull off a blinder. Iftikhar Ahmed was looking dangerous and Zampa trapped him LBW after Australia chose for a DRS call. Rizwan was Zampa's next victim. Mohammad Nawaz was the next to go.

Zampa follows the footsteps of Warne

After claiming 4/47 against Sri Lanka in Lucknow, Zampa managed 4/53 versus Pakistan. He now has two four-fers at the World Cup. Shane Warne leads the chart among Aussie spinners with four four-wicket hauls in ODI WC history. As per ESPNcricinfo, Zampa is now the second Aussie spinner after Warne to claim a four-wicket haul or more against Pakistan in the ODI World Cup.

Zampa surpasses 150 ODI scalps

Zampa has raced to 151 ODI scalps at 28.80. In 11 matches versus Pakistan, he owns 21 scalps at 28.04. Meanwhile, he has 36 scalps in 20 ODI matches in India at 29.27. In 33 ODIs on Asian soil, Zampa has clocked 58 scalps at 28.63. He also owns 30 ODI scalps in 16 matches at neutral venues.

13th four-wicket haul in List A cricket

Zampa claimed his 13th four-wicket haul in List A cricket. He has claimed 222 scalps in the 50-over format at an average of over 29.