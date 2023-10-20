ICC Cricket World Cup, Australia down Pakistan: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 10:45 pm Oct 20, 202310:45 pm

Australia downed Pakistan by 62 runs (Photo credit: X/@TheRealPCB)

Australia downed Pakistan by 62 runs in match number 18 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in Bengaluru. Australia rode on superb centuries from David Warner and Mitchell Marsh to post 367/9 in 50 overs. Shaheen Afridi shined for Pakistan with a fifer. In response, the Pakistani openers laid the foundation, adding 134 runs. However, Australia pulled things back and sealed victory.

Match summary of Australia vs Pakistan

Pakistan bowlers struggled to find the right length on the batting-friendly track of Bengaluru. Warner, who was dropped early on, cashed in and smashed 163. Marsh played well and hammered 121. Pakistan did well in the end overs and restricted the Aussies under 370. In response, Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique slammed fifties for Pakistan but it wasn't enough. Adam Zampa claimed four scalps.

Warner slams his 5th World Cup ton; 21st in ODIs

Warner has raced to 21 ODI centuries, equaling the likes of Herschelle Gibbs and Ross Taylor. Versus Pakistan, he clocked his fourth ODI century (50s: 1). In the ODI World Cup history, the southpaw has raced to five World Cup centuries. He became the joint-top centurion for Australia in World Cups, equaling Ricky Ponting. He also equaled former Lankan ace Kumar Sangakkara.

Warner has gone past 6,500 ODI runs

Warner has surpassed 6,500 ODI runs. He has also gone past Allan Border, who managed 6,524 runs for the Aussies. Warner has become the seventh-highest scorer for Australia in ODIs (6,625). The southpaw averages 45.37 in the format as his tally includes 31 fifties and 21 tons. Versus Pakistan, he has 839 runs at an average of 59.92.

World Cup: Warner becomes the second-highest scorer for Australia

Warner became the second-highest scorer for Australia at the ICC Cricket World Cup. Warner has surpassed the legendary Adam Gilchrist in terms of World Cup runs for the Aussies. Gilchrist scored 1,085 runs for the Aussies in ICC World Cup from 31 games at 36.16.

Warner smashes four successive ODI centuries versus Pakistan

Warner has smashed four successive ODI tons versus Pakistan. Before this knock, he registered scores of 107(111), Taunton, CWC 2019, 179(128), Adelaide, 2017, and 130(119), Sydney, 2017. As per Cricbuzz, Warner has equaled the record of Virat Kohli in terms of most consecutive ODI hundreds against a team. Kohli smashed four hundreds in a row versus West Indies.

Do you know?

Warner slammed his 7th score of 150-plus in ODI cricket. He is only behind Rohit Sharma (8). Warner smoked his third 150-plus score in the ODI World Cups; no other player has done that more than once.

Warner and Marsh scripted these partnership records

Marsh and Warner stitched a 259-run opening partnership. This is Australia's highest-ever opening stand in the ODI World Cup. They surpassed Brad Haddin and Shane Watson's 183-run opening stand in the 2011 World Cup in Bengaluru. This is the highest partnership against Pakistan in the ODI World Cup. Warner and Marsh surpassed Desmond Haynes and Brian Lara's 175-run stand from 1992 in MCG.

Twin centuries record for Warner and Marsh

Warner and Marsh both slammed centuries and this is the fourth time in the ODI World Cup history that both openers have hammered centuries. As per Bharath Seervi, the list also includes Upul Tharanga (133) and TM Dilshan (144) versus Zimbabwe in 2011. Tharanga (102*) and Dilshan (108*) versus England in 2011. KL Rahul (111) and Rohit Sharma (103) against SL in 2019.

Most sixes by openers in ODI innings

As per Kausthub Gudipati, Australia's openers hammered 18 sixes in an ODI innings. Most sixes by openers in ODI innings: 18- Australia vs Pakistan, TODAY 16 - India vs Australia, 2013 16 - West Indies vs Zimbabwe, 2015 15 - Australia vs Bangladesh, 2011 15 - West Indies vs England, 2019. Both openers slammed nine sixes each, in other cases one opener dominated more.

Second-highest opening partnership in ODI World Cup

Warner and Marsh's 259-run opening stand is the second-highest partnership in the ODI World Cup. They are only behind Sri Lanka's Tharanga and Dilshan's 282-run opening stand against Zimbabwe in 2011 at Pallekele. Tharanga and Dilshan also hold the third place with their 231*-run stand against England in 2011 at Colombo. These three are the only 200-plus opening partnerships in ODI WC.

Fourth-highest ODI partnership for Australia

Warner and Marsh have recorded Australia's fourth-highest ODI partnership. Here are Australia's top five ODI partnerships: 284 - Warner and Travis Head v s Pakistan, 2017 269 - Warner and Head vs England, 2022 260 - Warner and Smith vs Afghanistan, 2019 259 - Warner and Marsh vs Pakistan, TODAY 258* Warner and Aaron Finch vs India, 2020

Marsh becomes the first Aussie with this unique record

Marsh became the sixth player in ODIs to smash a ton on his birthday. He is also the first Aussie to register the record. Marsh has joined Tom Latham, Sachin Tendulkar, Ross Taylor, Sanath Jayasuriya, and Vinod Kambli. Meanwhile, he is the second player to register a World Cup hundred on his birthday after Taylor's 131* vs Pakistan in Pallekele in 2011.

Marsh hammers his maiden ODI World Cup century

Marsh slammed his second consecutive 50-plus score in the ongoing World Cup. Marsh's 121 was studded with nine sixes and 10 boundaries. Marsh owns 2,411 runs from 83 ODIs at 34.94. Marsh has a strike rate of 94.64. Besides two centuries, he has 18 fifties. As per ESPNcricinfo, Marsh has surpassed 500 ODI runs in Asia (534). In India, he has 474 runs.

Marsh records these powerplay stats in ODIs this year

Marsh has amassed 307 runs in the powerplay (1-10) in 2023. In 13 innings, he owns an impressive average of 61.40 in this phase. He has scored at a fine strike rate of 115. 84. Among Australians, only Warner (313) has scored more runs in this phase in 2023. Rohit Sharma leads the race with 554 powerplay runs in ODIs (2023).

Rauf and Mir register unwanted World Cup records against Australia

Usama Mir, who made his ODI World Cup debut struggled to find his length properly and went for runs. Haris Rauf also bowled an expensive spell. As per Cricbuzz, Mir conceded the most runs by a Pakistan bowler in his ODI WC debut (1/82). Rauf finished with 3/83, which is the second-most runs conceded by a Pakistan bowler in an ODI World Cup innings.

Shaheen Afridi claims his second World Cup five-wicket haul

Afridi is the first pacer for Pakistan with two World Cup five-wicket hauls. He had earlier claimed 6/35 versus Bangladesh in the 2019 edition. Afridi equaled Shahid Afridi in terms of two World Cup five-wicket hauls for Pakistan. As per ESPNcricinfo, Afridi is the second Pakistan bowler to take a fifer versus Australia at the World Cup after Mohammad Amir (5/30, 2019 WC).

Afridi claims his 3rd ODI five-wicket haul

Playing his 48th ODI, Afridi has raced to 95 scalps at an average of 23.17. He registered his third ODI five-wicket haul. In four ODIs versus Australia, Shaheen owns 13 scalps at 17.46. In 29 matches on Asian soil, Afridi has raced to 60 scalps at 20.88. Meanwhile, he has claimed 47 scalps from 19 matches at neutral venues, averaging 17.70.

Imam-ul-Haq completes 1,000 runs in neutral ODIs

Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq completed 1,000 runs in neutral venues. The southpaw accomplished the feat with a sensational half-century. Notably, this was Imam's third ODI half-century against Australia. Playing his 28th neutral match, he has raced past 1,000 runs (1,017) at 42.37.The 27-year-old has now raced to 3,109 runs in 70 ODIs at an average of 49-plus.

Abdullah Shafique clocks his second fifty-plus score

Pakistan opener Abdullah Shafique scored a fine half-century against Australia. He registered his second ODI fifty and also his second 50-plus score in the ODI World Cup. Shafique's 61-ball 64 was laced with seven boundaries and two sixes. Shafique has raced to 277 runs in seven matches at an average of 39.57 (50s: 2, 100: 1).

Other records scripted in the contest

Warner and Marsh hammered nine sixes each. It's now the most by any side in an ODI game, surpassing the 16 sixes between Indian openers against Australia in 2013. Australia posted their second-highest total against Pakistan in ODIs and their highest at the World Cup. Australia's 367/9 is the second-highest at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru after India's 383/6 versus Australia.

Zampa surpasses 150 ODI scalps

Adam Zampa claimed four crucial wickets to dent Pakistan's hopes. Zampa is now the second Aussie spinner after Warne to claim a four-wicket haul or more against Pakistan in the ODI World Cup. Zampa has raced to 151 ODI scalps at 28.80. In 11 matches versus Pakistan, he owns 21 scalps at 28.04. Zampa claimed his 13th four-wicket haul in List A cricket.