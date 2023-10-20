David Warner smashes his fifth ODI World Cup ton: Stats

Sports

By Rajdeep Saha 04:06 pm Oct 20, 202304:06 pm

David Warner has smoked a brilliant century versus Pakistan in match number 18 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

David Warner has smoked a brilliant century versus Pakistan in match number 18 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Friday in Bengaluru. Warner and Mitchell Marsh have handed the Aussies a solid start, adding over 200 runs. Warner, who enjoys a solid record against Pakistan, scripted several other records on his way to a century. We decode his stats.

Warner makes Pakistan pay

Warner has batted well and ticked the boxes. Alongside Marsh, he kept the scoring high. Warner dispatched the bad balls, slamming fours and sixes. In the 13th over, Warner got to his fifty as the Aussies went past 100. Warner was earlier dropped by Usama Mir and he made the Pakistanis pay. He has since then done a massive job, helping his side dominate.

Warner slams his 5th World Cup ton; 21st in ODIs

Warner has raced to 21 ODI centuries, equaling the likes of Herschelle Gibbs and Ross Taylor. Versus Pakistan, he clocked his fourth ODI century (50s: 1). In the ODI World Cup history, the southpaw has raced to five World Cup centuries. He has become the joint-top centurion for Australia in World Cups, equaling Ricky Ponting. He also equaled former Lankan ace Kumar Sangakkara.

Warner has gone past 6,500 ODI runs

Warner has surpassed 6,500 ODI runs. He has also gone past Allan Border, who managed 6,524 runs for the Aussies. Warner has become the seventh-highest scorer for Australia in ODIs. The southpaw averages over 45 in the format as his tally includes 31 fifties and 21 tons. Versus Pakistan, he has raced past 760 runs at an average of over 58.

World Cup: Warner becomes the second-highest scorer for Australia

Warner became the second-highest scorer for Australia at the ICC Cricket World Cup. Warner has surpassed the legendary Adam Gilchrist in terms of World Cup runs for the Aussies. Gilchrist scored 1,085 runs for the Aussies in ICC World Cup from 31 games at 36.16.

Warner smashes four successive ODI centuries versus Pakistan

Warner has smashed four successive ODI tons versus Pakistan. Before this knock, he registered scores of 107(111), Taunton, CWC 2019, 179(128), Adelaide, 2017, and 130(119), Sydney, 2017. As per Cricbuzz, Warner has equaled the record of Virat Kohli in terms of most consecutive ODI hundreds against a team. Kohli smashed four hundreds in a row versus West Indies.