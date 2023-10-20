ICC World Cup, David Warner completes 6,500 ODI runs: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha Edited by Gaurav Tripathi

Warner is the eighth Aussie to amass 6,500-plus ODI runs (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Australian batter David Warner has completed 6,500 ODI runs. The southpaw got to this feat in match number 18 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Friday. Warner came to this contest against Pakistan, needing 38 runs. Warner has been in fine form of late and made the most out of that. Here we decode Warner's stats.

Eighth Aussie to get the mark

Warner, who averages over 44 in the format, is the eighth Aussie to amass 6,500-plus ODI runs. The southpaw has clocked 31 fifties in the format besides owning 20 tons. He is on the verge of surpassing former Aussie star Allan Border (6,524) in terms of ODI runs. Meanwhile, against Pakistan, he has raced past 700 ODI runs at an average of 51-plus.

Breaking down Warner's ODI numbers

Playing his 154th ODI, Warner has got to 6,500 ODI runs. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 66 home ODIs, he owns 3,013 runs at 47.07 with the help of 10 tons and 13 fifties. In 65 away ODIs (home of opposition), the southpaw has smoked 2,422 runs at 39.70 (100s: 6, 50s: 15). Meanwhile, Warner has accumulated over 1,060 runs at neutral venues.

World Cup: The 2nd-highest scorer for Australia

Warner has surpassed Adam Gilchrist in terms of ODI World Cup runs. Gilchrist scored 1,085 runs for the Aussies in ICC World Cup history from 31 games at 36.16. Warner is now only behind Ricky Ponting in terms of World Cup runs for Australia. Ponting leads the show with 1,743 runs under his belt at 45.86 (100s: 5, 50:s 6).

Joint-fastest to 1,000 World Cup runs

Warner became the fastest to 1,000 World Cup runs, having taken 19 innings to get to the feat. He broke the previous record held by Sachin Tendulkar and AB de Villiers (20 each). However, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma equaled Warner's feat by racing to the mark of 1,000 runs in 19 innings during his 131-run knock against Afghanistan last week.