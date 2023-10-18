ICC Cricket World Cup: High-flying India face bruised Bangladesh

By Atrayo Bhattacharya Edited by Rajdeep Saha 02:38 pm Oct 18, 202302:38 pm

India have won their first three games in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

With the aim of maintaining a perfect record, India will lock horns against Bangladesh in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup on October 19 in Pune. India have won their first three matches in the tournament and are looking like favorites to lift the cup. Meanwhile, Bangladesh have suffered two big defeats and will be looking to bounce back. Here's the preview.

Match details, timing and streaming details

The match will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on October 19 from 2:00pm IST. It is considered a batting wicket with the spinners known to play their part as the game progresses. 307 reads the average first innings score here. Star Sports Network will telecast the match, while fans can live-stream the same on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

A look at the head-to-head record

Both teams have locked horns 40 times in ODI cricket and unsurprisingly, India have dominated most fixtures. They have secured 31 wins while Bangladesh registered eight victories. One of the matches ended without any result. In four ODI World Cup matches, India have won three of them. Barring the infamous 2007 defeat against Bangladesh. Since 2022, Bangladesh have defeated India thrice in four ODIs.

Can Bangladesh put up a challenge?

Bangladesh have enough resources to put up a tough fight against India and they have shown it in recent times. However, batters like Litton Das, Najmul Shanto, and Towhid Hridoy need to step up. Bangladesh will hope Shakib Al Hasan is available. He was seen batting at the nets after suffering a slight quad tear versus New Zealand.

Can we see Ashwin for India?

India are the in-form side and one expects a free-flowing game. Rohit is looking solid at the moment and with Shubman Gill back, fans can expect fireworks. Bowling-wise, it remains to be seen whether Ravichandran Ashwin makes a comeback after being benched since India's opener. Ashwin will strengthen the side with spin being a crucial factor here. Shardul Thakur will make way.

Here are the probable playing XIs

India's probable XI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin/Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj. Bangladesh's probable XI: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan (captain) Mushfiqur Rahim (wicket-keeper), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, and Mustafizur Rahman.

A look at the key performers

Rohit is averaging 76.33 in this World Cup, scoring 217 runs from three games. He has slammed a ton and a fifty in the last two matches. Shanto and Mushfiqur have amassed 764 and 714 runs this year in ODIs respectively. Taskin is Bangladesh's most successful ODI bowler in 2023 (23) Bumrah is the joint-highest wicket-taker in the 2023 ICC World Cup (eight wickets).

