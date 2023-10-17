Netherlands claim their third World Cup win after upsetting SA

By Parth Dhall 11:01 pm Oct 17, 202311:01 pm

The Netherlands managed to defend 245 in Dharamsala

The Netherlands stunned South Africa in a rain-curtailed 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup encounter in Dharamsala. A concerted bowling performance helped the Netherlands defend 245. SA perished for 207, with David Miller being their top scorer (43). Skipper Scott Edwards slammed a valiant half-century for the Dutch, who have claimed their first-ever ODI win over SA. The Netherlands have won their third WC match.

Netherlands rise from 112/6 to 245/8 (43)

The Netherlands were put to bat after rain delayed the start (43-a-side contest). Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, and Colin Ackerman departed early. They suffered two more blows and were down to 112/6 (27). Edwards, Teja Nidamanuru, and Logan van Beek kept the Netherlands afloat. Van der Merwe (29) and Aryan Dutt (23*) then assisted Edwards as the Netherlands got past 240.

The lower middle-order delivers for Netherlands

The top-six Netherlands batters smashed 73 off 135 balls (9 fours and 1 six). The Netherlands racked up 140 off just 123 balls thereafter (14 fours and 5 sixes). Notably, 105 of these runs came after the fall of the seventh wicket.

SA couldn't recover from their collapse

Although the in-form Quinton de Kock and skipper Temba Bavuma added 36 runs at the start, the Proteas were reeling at 44/4 in no time. Van der Merwe and Van Meekeren worked in tandem to make further inroads. Like the Dutch, SA were down to 109/6 before Miller, the last recognized batter, took charge. However, van Beek dismissed him to seal SA's win (207).

Netherlands script history!

It is worth noting that the Netherlands have claimed only their third win in ODI World Cup history. Their only other wins came against Namibia and Scotland. Besides, the Dutch have defeated South Africa for the first time in ODI cricket. The latter had won six of the last seven ODI encounters. One of these was abandoned.

Van der Merwe attains this feat

Coming in at number nine, van der Merwe played a scintillating cameo. He smashed a 19-ball 29 (3 fours and 1 six). Notably, van der Merwe is the first player to play for and against South Africa in ODI cricket.

Rabada completes 150 ODI wickets

Rabada took two wickets for 40 runs in eight overs, including a maiden. The right-arm seamer attained a special feat after dismissing Netherlands opener Vikramjit. Rabada became the ninth player to take 150 or more wickets for South Africa in ODI cricket. He touched this mark in his 95th appearance for the Proteas. The speedster required one wicket for this feat.

Edwards leads from the front

Edwards truly led the Netherlands from the front. He came to the middle when they were tottering on 82/5. He blocked one end as two more wickets fell before the 150-run mark. Edwards, who started cautiously, accelerated after the 30-over mark. He then smashed his 14th half-century in ODI cricket. The Dutch skipper smashed 78* off 69 balls (10 fours and 1 six).

Joint-most ODI fifty-plus scores for Netherlands

Edwards now has the joint-most fifty-plus scores for the Netherlands in ODI cricket (14). He equaled the record of Ryan ten Doeschate, who achieved this mark in 32 innings. Notably, Tom Cooper follows Edwards and ten Doeschate with 13 such scores.

Third-highest ODI score by a Netherlands captain

Edwards smashed the third-highest score by a Netherlands captain in ODIs. He also occupies the second (83 vs ZIM, 2023) and fourth spots (78 vs ENG, 2022) on this list. Peter Borren (84 vs Ireland, 2011) occupies the top spot.