World Cup: Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards attains these feats

By Parth Dhall 08:31 pm Oct 17, 202308:31 pm

Scott Edwards struck his 14th ODI fifty

Scott Edwards played a captain's knock as the Netherlands scored 245/8 against South Africa in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup encounter in Dharamsala. The Proteas reduced the Netherlands to 82/5 before Edwards's valiant knock propelled them past 200. Edwards smashed an unbeaten 78(69), his 14th half-century in the format. He now has the joint-most fifty-plus scores for the Dutch in ODIs.

A scintillating knock from Edwards

Edwards truly led the Netherlands from the front. He came to the middle when they were tottering on 82/5. He blocked one end as two more wickets fell before the 150-run mark. Edwards, who started cautiously, accelerated after the 30-over mark. He then smashed his 14th half-century in ODI cricket. The Dutch skipper smashed 78* off 69 balls (10 fours and 1 six).

Joint-most ODI fifty-plus scores for Netherlands

Edwards now has the joint-most fifty-plus scores for the Netherlands in ODI cricket (14). He equaled the record of Ryan ten Doeschate, who achieved this mark in 32 innings. Notably, Tom Cooper follows Edwards and ten Doeschate with 13 such scores.

Third-highest ODI score by a Netherlands captain

Edwards smashed the third-highest score by a Netherlands captain in ODIs. He also occupies the second (83 vs ZIM, 2023) and fourth spots (78 vs ENG, 2022) on this list. Peter Borren (84 vs Ireland, 2011) occupies the top spot.

Netherlands rise from 112/6

Although the Netherlands openers survived initially, they lost Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, and Bas de Leede in quick succession thereafter. The Dutch suffered two more blows and were down to 112/6 (27). Although Edwards, Teja Nidamanuru, and Logan van Beek kept the Netherlands afloat, the partnerships perished. Van der Merwe (29*) and Aryan Dutt (23*) then assisted Edwards as the Netherlands got past 240.

The lower middle-order delivers for Netherlands

The top-six Netherlands batters smashed 73 off 135 balls (9 fours and 1 six). The Netherlands racked up 140 off just 123 balls thereafter (14 fours and 5 sixes). Notably, 105 of these runs came after the fall of the seventh wicket.