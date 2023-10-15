Steve Smith: Decoding his ODI stats on Asian soil

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:39 pm Oct 15, 2023

Smith has over 1,000 ODI runs in Asia (Source: X/@CricketAus)

In search for their first in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, Australia will meet Sri Lanka in Lucknow on October 16. Veteran batter Steve Smith will have the onus to score big as he has embraced batting in Asian conditions. The 34-year-old, who is known to tackle spin well, has clobbered over 1,000 runs in the continent. Here are his stats in Asia.

An average of 38-plus in Asia

In 36 ODIs in Asia, Smith has smoked 1,009 runs at 38.80 The tally includes seven fifties and a couple of tons with 131 being his highest score. Notably, Smith has also been dismissed twice on duck in Asia. He would like to enhance his numbers even further in the WC. 19 and 46 read his preceding scores in the ongoing event.

His numbers across different Asian conditions

601 of Smith's ODI runs have come in 21 ODIs in India at an average of 40.06. The tally includes four fifties and a ton. While he boasts 212 runs at 35.33 in Sri Lanka, he has mustered 190 runs in UAE at 63.33. The right-handed batter has just managed six runs across three innings in Bangladesh.

Third-fastest Australian to 5,000 ODI runs

Smith recently became the fourth-fastest Australian to accomplish 5,000 ODI runs. He reached the milestone in 129 innings of 145 ODI games. Only David Warner (115 innings), Aaron Finch (126 innings), and Dean Jones (128 innings) have accomplished the milestone faster among Australians. Smith has now raced to 5,119 runs in 147 ODIs at 44.12. He has 12 tons and 31 fifties.

Australia's dismal start to 2023 WC

Five-time champions Australia have made a terrible start to their 2023 WC campaign, suffering thumping defeats against India and South Africa. Their batters have struggled big time as the Men in Yellow were folded inside 200 in both games. While Smith made a steady 46 against India, he could only manage 19 against SA. He would be critical to Australia's chances at the event.