ICC World Cup, NZ vs BAN: Pitch and weather report

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:06 am Oct 13, 202309:06 am

The Kiwis have won just one of their three completed ODIs here (Source: X/@ICC)

New Zealand will aim to continue their unbeaten run as they meet Bangladesh in Match 11 of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. The Kiwis have made a sensational start to their campaign, registering big wins against England and Netherlands. Bangladesh, who beat Afghanistan in their opener, lost to England in their last outing. Here is the pitch and weather report.

A look at the track conditions

Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium will host the match on October 13 (2:00pm IST). The surface will be on the slower side and will aid the spinners. The track, however, is likely to get eased out for batting as the match progresses. The only previous game here in this WC saw India beat Australia in a low-scoring duel.

Will rain play any part?

The weather forecast on the match day looks promising with no chances of rain. As per Accuweather, it will be a warm day with the sun shining bright. The temperature would range between 29 and 32 degrees Celsius. The humidity levels are expected to be around 75%. Hence, dew can play a part in the latter stages of the game.

Here are the stadium stats

Chepauk has witnessed 35 ODIs to date with teams batting first winning 17 and losing as many games. The average first-innings score is 224. Meanwhile, the average second innings total is 205. In 2007, Asia XI registered the highest total of 337/7 batting first against Africa XI. In the 2011 WC, Kenya recorded the lowest total when they were folded for 69 against NZ.

NZ have a solitary win at this venue?

The Kiwis have won just one of their three completed ODIs at this venue. The 2011 WC game against Kenya was their last encounter here. Tim Southee is the only player from the current squad who participated in that duel. He took three wickets in that game. Meanwhile, Bangladesh lost to Kenya by 28 runs in their solitary ODI match in Chennai.

Here are the probable lineups

NZ Probable XI: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Latham (captain and wicket-keeper), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Philipps, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult and Ish Sodhi. Bangladesh Probable XI: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mushfiqur Rahim (wicket-keeper), Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam and Mustafizur Rahman.