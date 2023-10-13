World Cup: Reliving the best bowling spells in India-Pakistan clashes

World Cup: Reliving the best bowling spells in India-Pakistan clashes

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 09:00 am Oct 13, 202309:00 am

Venkatesh Prasad ran through the Pakistan batting order in 1999 World Cup

Cricket's greatest rivalry India-Pakistan matches have often seen the emergence of a hero, be it with the bat or with the ball. With the ICC Cricket World Cup in the backdrop, players tend to go an extra wide to deliver match-winning spells in such contests. Ahead of the epic clash on October 14, we decode the best bowling spells from India-Pakistan World Cup matches.

Anil Kumble's 3/48 vs Pakistan, 1996 World Cup, Bengaluru

Batting first, India posted a competitive total of 287/8 against Pakistan in Bengaluru at the 1996 World Cup. Anil Kumble was brilliant in the second innings as Pakistan could only manage 248/9. Kumble, at home, claimed 3/48 from his 10 overs as he bowled tight lengths and didn't allow the Pakistan batters to score easy runs. She dismissed Saleem Malik, Mushtaq Ahmed and Ata-ur-Rehman.

Mohammed Shami's 4/35 against Pakistan, 2015 World Cup, Adelaide

Mohammed Shami was exceptional for India against Pakistan at the 2015 World Cup. Defending 300, Shami bowled beautifully as he claimed 4/35 in his nine overs which saw Pakistan get bundled out for 224. The speedster made the new ball talk and removed Younis Khan early on. Later, Shami claimed the wickets of Misbah-ul-Haq, Shahid Afridi, and Riaz as they tried to attack him.

Sohail Khan's 5/55 against India, 2015 World Cup, Adelaide

Sohail Khan was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan in their clash against India at the 2015 World Cup in Adelaide. The pacer claimed great figures of 5/55 in his 10 overs but couldn't prevent India from posting 300/7 in their 50 overs. Sohail dismissed Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni, and Ajinkya Rahane. In reply, Pakistan were folded for 224.

Wahab Riaz's 5/46 against India, 2011 World Cup, Mohali

Wahab Riaz stepped up for Pakistan in the 2011 World Cup semi-finals against India with sensational bowling figures of 5/46. His exceptional spell in Mohali helped the Men in Green to restrict India to a total of 260/9. Riaz removed Virender Sehwag, Virat, Yuvraj Singh, Dhoni and Zaheer Khan. Despite his exceptional spell, Pakistan could only manage 231 and lost by 29 runs.

Venkatesh Prasad's 5/27 against Pakistan, 1999 World Cup, Manchester

India completely outplayed Pakistan at the 1999 World Cup in Manchester. Venkatesh Prasad delivered his career-best ODI figures of 5/27 as he ran through the Pakistan batting order. Batting first, India managed only 227/6 and Pakistan had a genuine chance to win but Prasad bowled a sensational spell. He claimed the wickets of Saeed Anwar, Saleem Malik, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Moin Khan and Wasim Akram.