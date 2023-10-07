India complete 100 medals at 2023 Asian Games: Details

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:03 am Oct 07, 202309:03 am

This is India's best-ever haul at Asian Games

The Indian contingent has scripted history at the 2023 Asian Games as on Saturday (October 7), the nation completed 100 medals at the event. Notably, India had already surpassed their best-ever medal haul at the continental event. The nation's previous best show at the Asian Games was at Jakarta- Palembang in 2018, where they clinched 70 medals. Here are further details.

An eventful start to Saturday

India's medal count read 95 at the end of the action on Friday. The athletes made a sensational start to Saturday's play. The Indian contingent won the unprecedented 100th medal with a victory over Chinese Taipei in the women's kabaddi final. The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Indian men's cricket team will meet Afghanistan in the final. They have already assured a silver medal.

Breaking down India's medal tally

India have so far received 100 medals, of which 46 came from men, 45 from women, and 9 in mixed events. 25 of India's medals are gold. The nation have not clinched 18-plus gold medals in any other edition of the Asian Games. As many as 30 athletes have so far won more than one medal.

A record-breaking 17th gold medal

On October 4, Neeraj Chopra displayed a strong show and won the gold medal in the men's javelin throw final. The Indian star bagged the honor with a record throw of 88.88m. This gave India its 17th gold medal at the ongoing event, the nation's highest-ever haul (Asian Games).

Fourth nation with 100-plus medals in 2023 Asian Games

India became only the fourth nation to complete a century of medals in the ongoing event. While China leads the tally with 354 medals, Japan and South Korea trail them with 169 and 171 medals, respectively. 22 of India's medals came in shooting. In track and field, India walked away with 29 medals. India won five and three medals in rowing and sailing, respectively.

Here are the major winners

The Indian men's hockey team clinched their fourth Asian Games gold. The Indian women's cricket team also won the gold. Sift Kaur Samra, Palak Gulia, Parul Chaudhary, Annu Rani, and Harmilan Bains are among the notable Indian female athletes with individual gold medals. Ojas Deotale and Jyothi Vennam secured gold medals in the men's compound event and women's individual compound event respectively