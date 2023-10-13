World Cup: Reliving the best knocks from the India-Pakistan clashes

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 01:39 am Oct 13, 202301:39 am

Rohit Sharma hammered 140 against Pakistan in 2019 World Cup (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

India versus Pakistan cricket clashes go beyond the sport as they have a strong national sentiment and geopolitical undertone. However, on these occasions, players try to maximize their output. With the ICC Cricket World Cup in the backdrop, the contest becomes more fiery. Ahead of the epic clash on October 14, we decode the best knock in India-Pakistan World Cup matches.

Navjot Sidhu's 93 against Pakistan, 1996 World Cup, Bangalore

Indian opener Navjot Singh Sidhu hammered a brilliant 93-run knock from 115 deliveries against Pakistan in the 1996 World Cup in Bangalore. Sidhu batted with conviction and stitched important partnerships with Sachin Tendulkar and Sanjay Manjrekar before perishing seven runs short of his century. No other Indian batter could cross the 50-run mark as they posted 287/8 which was enough for victory over Pakistan.

Sachin Tendulkar's 98 against Pakistan, 2003 World Cup, Centurion

Tendulkar tore apart a lethal Pakistan bowling attack of Shoaib Akhtar, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Shahid Afridi. His 75-ball 98 gave India the boost as they chased down Pakistan's total of 273/7. Tendulkar was nonchalant in his approach as he hammered the loose balls all around the ground. He crunched 12 fours and a six as India chased it down in 45.4 overs.

Virat Kohli's 107 versus Pakistan, 2015 World Cup, Adelaide

A very calculative hand from Virat Kohli, who absorbed the pressure after Rohit Sharma's early dismissal. Once he had steadied the ship with Shikhar Dhawan, he went on to play his shots more freely. The duo added 129 runs followed by another 110-run stand with Suresh Raina. Courtesy of Kohli's 126-ball 107, India posted 300/7 as the Indian bowlers followed it brilliantly.

Saeed Anwar's 101 against India, 2003 World Cup, Centurion

It was in the same match where Tendulkar hammered a quick-fire 98, Saeed Anwar played a magnificent knock to help Pakistan reach a competitive total of 273/7. Anwar's 126-ball 101 was made out of grit, determination and great hard work as he smashed seven boundaries. He was Pakistan's lone warrior that day, but his knock was overshadowed by Tendulkar's innings of panache and aggression.

Rohit Sharma's 140 against Pakistan, 2019 World Cup, Manchester

Rohit was at his dominant best as he crunched a 113-ball 140 against Pakistan in the 2019 World Cup in Manchester. The dasher raised mayhem against Pakistan, slamming 14 boundaries and three sixes. Eventually, India posted a total of 336/5 and won by 89 runs (DLS). Although Rohit was dismissed by Hasan Ali, he played one of the best World Cup knocks.