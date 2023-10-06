Asian Games: Tilak Varma's fiery fifty powers India to final

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:06 am Oct 06, 202310:06 am

The Indian men's cricket team produced a clinical show against Bangladesh in the semi-final of the 2023 Asian Games and claimed a nine-wicket triumph. The Men in Blue have now advanced to the final. Tilak Varma was at his destructive best in the game as he slammed a sensational half-century. His efforts meant India crossed the line in just 9.2 overs. Here is more.

A fiery knock from Varma

On the Hangzhou track where Bangladesh were restricted to 96/9, Varma scored runs for fun. He arrived after India lost opener Yashasvi Jaiswal for a duck. The southpaw attacked bowlers from the outset as India touched the 50-run mark in just four overs. Varma, who reached his fifty off just 25 balls, remained unbeaten on 55 off 26 balls (2 fours, 6 sixes).

Second T20I fifty for Varma

This was Varma's second T20I fifty as the southpaw has now raced to 231 runs in nine games at 38.50 (SR: 142.59). Overall, the Mumbai Indians batter boasts 1,649 runs in 56 T20 games at 37.47 (50s: 12). His strike rate in the format reads 142.52. In the Indian Premier League (IPL), Varma has scored 740 runs in 25 games at 38.95 (SR: 144.53).

Do you know?

Varma, who slammed his maiden T20I fifty against West Indies in August this year, has now become the first Indian to slam two T20I fifties before turning 21. Rohit Sharma is the only Indian batter to smoke a T20I half-century before 21.

How did the game pan out?

Batting first at Hangzhou's Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field, Bangladesh never got going as five of their top-six batters could not touch double digits. Indian spinners kept things tight throughout the game. Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, who claimed three wickets, was brilliant in particular. Chasing 97, India lost Jaiswal cheaply. However, fiery knocks from skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (40*) and Varma advanced India to the final.

Second-largest win for India

Gaikwad and Varma's unbeaten 97-run stand meant India crossed the line with 64 balls to spare. This is now India's second-biggest T20I win in terms of balls remaining. In 2023, the Men in Blue beat Scotland by eight wickets, crossing the line with 81 balls to spare. This was the fourth occasion of India winning a T20I with 50 or more balls remaining.