ICC World Cup: Gurbaz, Ibrahim record Afghanistan's highest powerplay score

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 04:12 pm Oct 15, 202304:12 pm

Rahmanullah Gurbaz slammed a fine half-century against England (Photo credit: X/@ACBOfficials)

Openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran gave Afghanistan a flying start against England in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in Delhi. While Gurbaz has taken the attack to the opposition, Ibrahim held one end up with a more conservative knock. The duo amassed 79 runs in the powerplay, the highest for Afghanistan in the ODI World Cup history. Here's more.

Highest powerplay score for Afghanistan in ODI World Cup history

Gurbaz and Ibrahim added 79 runs in the first 10 overs. This is the highest powerplay score for Afghanistan in their ODI World Cup history. 79/0 vs England, 2023* 61/0 vs New Zealand, 2019 50/1 vs Bangladesh, 2023 48/0 vs Bangladesh, 2019 48/1 vs India, 2023. Notably, three of their top five powerplay scores have come in this edition of the ODI World Cup.

114-run partnership between Gurbaz and Ibrahim

Ultimately, Gurbaz and Ibrahim stitched a 114-run stand as the former started attacking even more after the powerplay overs. Ibrahim, who almost got into a shell, was eventually dismissed by Adil Rashid as he tried to play an attacking shot. However, Gurbaz played some great strokes and capitalized on all the loose deliveries bowled by the English bowlers.

Gurbaz and Ibrahim scripted these partnership records (ODIs)

This is Afghanistan's opening pair's third 100-plus partnership in ODIs this year. Gurbaz and Ibrahim have recorded the top two ODI partnerships for Afghanistan. They stitched a 256-run stand against Bangladesh in Chattogram followed by a 227-run partnership against Pakistan in Hambantota. Notably, this is also Afghanistan's highest ODI partnership against England. This is also Afghanistan's highest-recorded opening partnership in the ODI World Cup

Third ODI fifty for Gurbaz

Gurbaz was looking to attack right from the outset as he hammered anything short or full in length. He registered his third ODI fifty and his maiden fifty against England. His 80-run knock from 57 deliveries was laced with eight boundaries and four sixes. Gurbaz has amassed 1,106 runs in 29 ODIs at 39.50 (5 centuries). The dasher was unfortunately dismissed via run-out.

A look at Gurbaz and Ibrahim's ODI numbers in 2023

Ibrahim and Gurbaz are Afghanistan's most successful batters in ODIs this year. Ibrahim has scored the most runs for Afghanistan this year with 550 runs from 14 matches at 42.30. He has hammered four fifties and a century in 2023. Similarly, Gurbaz is just behind him with 524 runs from 14 ODIs at 37.42. The dasher has slammed two centuries and a fifty (2023).

Fastest to 100 runs in the 2023 ICC World Cup

Afghanistan reached the 100-run mark in only 12.4 overs. As per Bharath Seervi, they have recorded the fastest 100 by teams batting first in the 2023 WC. With Gurbaz's fifty, all teams in the 2023 WC have one opener with one 50-plus score, except Australia.