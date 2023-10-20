Mumbai Indians rope in Lasith Malinga as bowling coach: Details

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:51 pm Oct 20, 202302:51 pm

Malinga has scalped 195 wickets for MI in all competitions

Mumbai Indians have announced Lasith Malinga's appointment as their bowling coach. He has replaced New Zealand's Shane Bond who held the position at MI for the last nine years. Malinga was the bowling coach of Rajasthan Royals for the last two seasons of the Indian Premier League. The 39-year-old was a sensation for MI before he took retirement in 2021. Here are further details.

Malinga's second stint at MI as a support staff

In 2018, Malinga was included in the MI supporting staff as their mentor. It was his first stint with the club as a support staff. He later returned to action as a player in 2019. Meanwhile, Malinga is also the bowling coach of MI's sister franchises - MI New York in Major League Cricket and MI Cape Town in SA20.

Here is what Malinga said

"It is truly an honor for me to be appointed Bowling Coach of Mumbai Indians and my journey in the #OneFamily continues, following MI New York and MI Cape Town," stated Malinga. "I am looking forward to working closely with Mark (Boucher), Polly (Kieron Pollard), Rohit (Sharma), and the rest of the team, especially the bowling unit, whose approach I loved last season."

Joint sixth-highest wicket-taker in IPL

Malinga is the joint sixth-highest wicket-taker in the IPL with 170 scalps in 122 matches at an average of 19.79. He had an economy rate of 7.14. The 39-year-old shares his position with Bhuvneshwar Kumar. He has amassed six four-fers and a five-wicket haul. He won the Purple Cap award in IPL 2011 when he scalped 28 wickets in 16 matches at 13.39.

Highest wicket-taker for MI

The 39-year-old remains the highest wicket-taker for MI. Overall, he has scalped 195 wickets in 139 matches for the franchise at an average of 19.35. He maintained an economy rate of 7.12. Malinga tallied seven four-fers and two five-wicket hauls. Jasprit Bumrah trails him with 148 scalps while Harbhajan Singh is close third with 147 wickets. Only these three have 100-plus wickets for MI.

Four IPL titles and a Champions League T20 crown

Malinga has been serving MI since 2009 and has won four IPL titles in 2013, 2015, 2017, and 2019. He guided MI to the Champions League T20 title in 2011. He was the highest wicket-taker by scalping 10 wickets at 11.70. He claimed 20 wickets in IPL 2013, 24 wickets in IPL 2015, 11 scalps in IPL 2017, and 16 dismissals in IPL 2019.