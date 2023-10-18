Logan van Beek's journey from New Zealand to Netherlands (ODIs)



By Parth Dhall

Logan van Beek took three wickets against South Africa

Pacer Logan van Beek starred in the Netherlands' historic win over South Africa in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in Dharamsala. He took three wickets as the Dutch successfully defended 245 in a rain-curtailed encounter (43-over-a-side contest). Van Beek dismissed Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, and Keshav Maharaj, with South Africa perishing for 207. Interestingly, the Dutch bowler started his journey in New Zealand.

Here's how he fared against SA

Van Beek took three wickets for 60 runs in 8.5 overs against the Proteas. He first removed Klaasen (28), who carries the ability to single-handedly win the match. SA were reduced to 89/5 after the latter departed. Van Beek then got rid of Miller, who smashed a crucial 43. Maharaj, the only other SA batter to score 40, was van Beek's final victim.

Van Beek's Caribbean and Kiwi connection

As mentioned, van Beek started his professional cricket journey in New Zealand. He was born in Canterbury on September 7, 1990. According to ESPNcricinfo, van Beek's maternal grandfather, Sammy Guillen moved from Trinidad and Tobago to New Zealand in the mid-1950s. The latter played Test cricket for the West Indies and New Zealand. Van Beek preferred cricket over basketball after getting inspired by Guillen.

Van Beek featured in 2009 World Under-19 Basketball Championships

According to ESPNcricinfo, van Beek represented New Zealand in the 2009 World Under-19 Basketball Championships. A year later, he was named in New Zealand's Under-19 Cricket World Cup squad. Notably, van Beek also works as a sports coach.

His grandfather moved from Holland to NZ

As quoted from ESPNcricinfo, van Beek's grandfather on his father's side was based in the Netherlands. However, he moved to New Zealand thereafter. His Holand origin later helped van Beek switch to the Netherlands side.

Van Been switched teams in his early years

Van Beek started his domestic career for Canterbury before moving to the Netherlands. In 2017, van Beek played for the Netherlands in an ODI series against Zimbabwe and the UAE. However, he returned to New Zealand that year to play domestic cricket. A few months later, the right-arm seamer was picked for New Zealand A in a series against Pakistan A.

A disappointing run!

Despite getting bleak returns, van Beek dreamed of playing for the New Zealand national side. His inconsistency cost him the coveted 2019 World Cup berth. Van Beek continued to play First-Class and List A cricket for New Zealand and featured against India and Australia in the 2022-23 season. However, he took 14 wickets in six matches at under 30.

Van Beek rose to prominence in the Netherlands

A dip in form and the emergence of talented Kiwi players pushed van Beek to try his luck in the Netherlands. He found a spot in the 2022 T20 World Cup squad, where the Men in Orange beat SA. Van Beek played a crucial role in the Netherlands' World Cup Qualifiers campaign. They knocked out the West Indies and sealed the ticket to India.

How Van Beek helped Netherlands script history

The Netherlands-WI encounter went into the Super Over. The Dutch, who were 366/7 after 49 overs, required nine off the last six balls. Van Beek helped the Netherlands level the scores. He took the strike in the Super Over where he smashed each ball to the boundary (4, 6, 4, 6, 6, 4.) It was van Beek who restricted the Windies to just 8/2.

A look at his career numbers

In a career spanning over a decade, van Beek has represented several sides - Netherlands, New Zealand, Brampton Wolves, Canterbury, Canterbury Under-19s, Derbyshire, New Zealand Under-19s, and Wellington. He owns 38 wickets from 27 ODIs at an average of 32.26. Van Beek is a potent striker who has 375 runs with the bat at 22.05. He has 11 fifties in professional cricket.

A story of grit and determination

Van Beek's recent on-field performance is a by-product of his unperturbed grit and determination. His propensity to keep his chin up despite facing despondency stands out. This bent helped him fulfill his dream of playing in the ongoing World Cup. To say that he is eyeing the coveted trophy would be an understatement. For now, he will next face Sri Lanka on October 21.