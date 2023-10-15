ICC World Cup: Ikram Alikhil slams his 3rd ODI fifty

By Rajdeep Saha 06:30 pm Oct 15, 202306:30 pm

Afghanistan batter Ikram Alikhil slammed a valiant half-century versus England in match number 13 of the ICC Cricket World Cup (Photo credit: X/@ACBofficials)

Afghanistan batter Ikram Alikhil slammed a valiant half-century versus England in match number 13 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Sunday in Delhi. Afghanistan were 114/0 before being reduced to 122/3. Alikhil walked in when his side was 152/4. He went on to score 58 from 66 balls, helping Afghanistan to a decent score of 284. Here are further details.

Alikhil batted with a lot of poise

Afghanistan were left stunned as England fought back with a bit of help from the former. Alikhil came in at a crucial juncture of the match and knew he needed to stay still. He batted with a lot of poise and he kept his side in the game. Handful cameos from Rashid Khan and Mujeeb helped the cause. Alikhil was dismissed by Reece Topley.

Highest score as a No. 6 or below for Afghanistan

Alikhil's knock was laced with three fours and two sixes. He has raced to 296 runs from 15 matches at 26.90. He registered his 3rd ODI fifty and a first versus England. As per Cricbuzz, Alikhil has slammed the highest score as a No. 6 or below for Afghanistan in World Cup history. He broke Najibullah Zadran's record (56 vs NZ, Napier, 2015).

Second WC fifty for Alikhil

Alikhil slammed his second World Cup fifty and a first in the 2023 edition. He has equaled the likes of Najibullah Zadran and Samiullah Shinwari (2 each). Hashmatullah Shahidi (3) leads the way for the Afghans.