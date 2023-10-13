Virat Kohli: Decoding his best ODI knocks versus Pakistan

1/7

Sports 3 min read

Virat Kohli: Decoding his best ODI knocks versus Pakistan

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 07:56 pm Oct 13, 202307:56 pm

Kohli has started the tournament with two consecutive fifties (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

India's talisman Virat Kohli always steps up whenever the occasion is big therefore, he has a great record against arch-rivals Pakistan in ODIs. He has played many memorable knocks against them and will look to continue that form in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 clash on October 14. Kohli has started the tournament with two consecutive fifties. Here's more.

2/7

A look at Kohli's ODI numbers against Pakistan

The veteran batter has featured in 16 ODIs against Pakistan, scoring 662 runs at an impressive average of 55.16. Kohli has tallied three centuries and two fifties against the arch-rivals in this format. He maintains a brilliant ODI strike rate of 100.60. Kohli only boasts a better strike rate against Afghanistan (102.52). Kohli hammered a ton last time he faced Pakistan in Asia Cup

3/7

81 against Pakistan in the 2017 Champions Trophy

Kohli played a great hand in the 2017 Champions Trophy against Pakistan as he remained unbeaten on 81 from only 68 deliveries. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan gave India a great start with both batters slamming fifties before Kohli and Yuvraj Singh (53) added more runs to help India post 319/3. Pakistan's chase was disrupted by rain and they lost by 124 runs (DLS).

4/7

A fine fifty from Kohli in the 2019 World Cup

Although, the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup clash between India and Pakistan was Rohit's day courtesy of his brilliant 140-run knock. But still, Kohli also gave a glimpse of his brilliance with a 65-ball 77 as he played his attacking game right from the outset. His aggressive style of play helped India post 336/5. Eventually, India won the match by 89 runs (DLS method).

5/7

A stunning ton in the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup

The veteran hammered a stunning ton against Pakistan in Adelaide at the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup. After losing Rohit early, Kohli and Dhawan added a crucial partnership before he continued his onslaught along with Suresh Raina. Kohli slammed a 126-ball 107 which helped India amass a total of 300/7. The Indian bowlers did the rest to register a win by 76 runs.

6/7

Kohli's unbeaten 122 against Pakistan in 2023 Asia Cup

Kohli played a blinder against Pakistan in this year's Asia Cup which they eventually won. The 34-year-old batted with sheer conviction as he slammed a 94-ball 122* which was studded with nine boundaries and three sixes. Earlier, Rohit and Shubman Gill gave India the platform for Kohli and KL Rahul (111) to explode. India won the match by a mammoth 228 runs (Pakistan 128/10).

7/7

Kohli's career-best ODI score came against Pakistan, 2012 Asia Cup

It was in the 2012 Asia Cup where Kohli smashed his highest ODI score. He was at his dominant best as India chased down a big total against their arch-rivals. Kohli hammered a 148-ball 183 as he stitched a 132-run partnership with Sachin Tendulkar followed by another stand with Rohit. Kohli's big knock helped India chase down 330 in only 47.5 overs.