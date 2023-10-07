Asian Games 2023: Decoding India's best-ever medal tally

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 11:16 pm Oct 07, 202311:16 pm

Neeraj Chora and the men's 4x400m relay team won gold medal at the 2023 Asiad (Photo credit: X/@OlympicKhel)

The Indian contingent returned with a record haul of 107 medals at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou. They had sent their largest contingent this time and with the returns, it seems justified. India finished fourth at the Asiad with an unprecedented medals tally of 28 gold, 38 silver and 41 bronze medals. They won 12 medals on their last day of the campaign.

India finished with 12 medals today

India won 12 medals today with six gold, four silver and two bronze medals. Ojas Deotale and Jyothi Vennam won men's and women's gold in compound archery individual events. Men's and women's kabaddi teams bagged gold medals. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty clinched their first-ever gold medal in the men's doubles event in badminton. Lastly, the men's cricket team also pocketed the gold medal.

28 Gold medals!

India won 28 gold medals at the 2023 Asian Games. This is their highest-ever gold medal tally by a long distance. They bagged 16 gold medals in the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta and India surpassed that with javelin superstar Neeraj Chopra's gold on October 4. India won 15 gold medals in the inaugural edition of the Asiad in 1951.

Most medals in athletics in a single Asian Games campaign

Before this edition of the Asian Games, India have won the most medals in athletics. They didn't disappoint in this edition as well as they clinched 29 medals in athletics. The tally included six gold, 14 silver and nine bronze medals. Overall, in the athletics medal tally, India are ranked third behind China (39) and Bahrain (16). The latter had won 10 gold medals.

Best-ever medals haul in shooting at the Asian Games

India's second-most successful contingent was the shooting contingent as they clinched 22 medals in this edition of the Asiad. The tally includes seven gold, nine silver and six bronze medals. India returned with nine medals in the 2014 and 2018 editions of the Asian Games. They finished with a solitary gold in 2014 and two golds in the last edition of the continental showpiece.

India finished fourth in the Asian Games medal tally

India became only the fourth nation to complete a century of medals in the continent event. While China lead the tally with 354 medals, Japan and South Korea trail them with 169 and 171 medals, respectively. Shooting (22) and Athletics (29) were India's most successful disciplines at the event. India won nine and six medals in archery and wrestling respectively.

A look at the key performers in the event

Neeraj and Tajinderpal Singh Toor defended their Asian Games crown in men's javelin and shotput respectively. Avinash Sable bagged gold in the men's 3000m steeplechase and silver in the 5000m while Parul Chaudhury clinched women's 5000m and silver in the 3000m steeplechase. Shooter Esha Singh bagged four medals. Indian men's hockey team and compound archery teams were superb as well