Asian Games: Rohan Bopanna-Rutuja Bhosale clinch gold in mixed doubles

2 min read

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:38 pm Sep 30, 2023

Bopanna clinched his second Asiad gold

The Indian pair of Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale came back from behind to clinch the gold medal in the mixed doubles tennis event of the 2023 Asian Games on Saturday (September 30). They displayed a spectacular fight back in the final to beat Chinese Taipei pair, the ninth-seeded, Tsung-hao Huang and En-shuo Liang, 2-6, 6-3, and 10-4. Here is more.

Second Asiad gold medal for Bopanna

The 43-year-old Bopanna, who might be standing in his last Asian Games, clinched his second Asiad gold. The Indian tennis star won the men's doubles gold at Jakarta 2018. Meanwhile, this was Bhosale's maiden medal haul at the continental meet. Notably, Bopanna, alongside his partner Yuki Bhambri, shockingly went down in the second round of men's doubles of the ongoing event.

A sensational win for the Indian duo

Standing in her maiden final, Bhosale seemed shaky early on India struggled in the opening set and eventually lost 2-6 in about 30 minutes. However, she displayed a much better show in the second set as India claimed a comprehensive 6-3 win. Bhosale and Bopanna carried the momentum through to the deciding set shoot-out. The former's ace secured India a 10-4 triumph.

Third mixed doubles gold for India

Bhosale and Bopanna clinched India's third mixed doubles gold in the Asian Games. Leander Paes and Sania Mirza tasted the glory in Doha 2006. Sania paired up with Myneni to get gold in Incheon 2014. This was also India's second tennis medal in the ongoing event. Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni received the silver medal in the men's doubles event.

Ninth gold for India in Asian Games in 2023

Notably, Bhosale and Bopanna earned India their ninth gold in the 2023 Asian Games. As many as six gold medals have come in the discipline of shooting. The men's 10m air rifle team earned India their first gold at the event. The Indian women's cricket team also claimed a top podium finish. India's other gold came in the equestrian team dressage event.