Lucky loser Nao Hibino wins Prague Open: Key stats

Lucky loser Nao Hibino wins Prague Open: Key stats

August 07, 2023

Japanese star Nao Hibino claimed her third career WTA Tour title after beating Linda Noskova in the Prague Open final on August 7. The former claimed a 6-4, 6-1 win after over an hour to win the hard-court tournament. Hibino had entered the main draw as the lucky loser. Emiliana Arango handed her a 3-6, 6-1, 6-0 defeat in the Qualifiers.

Sixth WTA final; third title

Lucky loser Hibino secured a three-set win over Jaqueline Cristian in a run-curtailed semi-final spread over two days. The match was suspended overnight, with Hibino leading 5-2 in the third set. Nevertheless, Hibino qualified for her sixth career WTA final and first since winning in Hiroshima (2019). As mentioned, she has won her third title on the WTA circuit.

Noskova could have scripted history

On the other hand, Hibino's opponent in the final, Noskova sailed into her second final of 2023 after beating Tamara Korpatsch in the semis. As per WTA, Noskova had the opportunity to become the sixth home champion. Notably, Karolina Pliskova (2015), Lucie Safarova (2016), Petra Kvitova (2018), Barbora Krejcikova (2021), and Marie Bouzkova (2022) have attained this feat in the past.

