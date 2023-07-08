Sports

2023 Wimbledon, Iga Swiatek reaches fourth round: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha July 08, 2023 | 01:06 am 2 min read

Women's world number one Iga Swiatek has advanced to the fourth round of the 2023 Wimbledon event (Photo credit: Twitter/@Wimbledon)

Women's world number one Iga Swiatek has advanced to the fourth round of the 2023 Wimbledon event. Swiatek beat 30th seed Petra Martic 6-2, 7-5 to progress. Swiatek claimed her 41st win of the season. Poland's Swiatek has now taken a 3-0 lead in the head-to-head meetings against Martic, having beaten her also in 2023 Madrid. Here are the stats.

Swiatek owns a 41-6 record in 2023

Swiatek owns a 41-6 win-loss record in 2023. She has won three titles this season, including the 2023 French Open. Swiatek had a 35-6 record after winning the French Open final and then won three successive matches at the 2023 Bad Homburg Open. However, she was forced to hand in a walkover in the semis. Swiatek has won titles in Qatar and Stuttgart.

63-13 win-loss record at Wimbledon

Swiatek owns a 63-13 win-loss record at Grand Slams. At Wimbledon, her tally reads 8-3. For the second time, she has reached the fourth round at Wimbledon (also in 2021).

Record and match stats

As per Opta, Swiatek has equaled Evonne Goolagong (83.1%) as the 10th player with the higher winning percentage in women's singles Grand Slam events in the Open Era. In terms of match stats, Martic served four aces to Swiatek's one. Martic also committed more double faults 4-1. Swiatek had a 66% win on the first serve and a 47% win on the second.

Key results in women's singles (third round)

Sixth seed Ons Jabeur has reached the fourth round after claiming a 6-1, 6-1 win over Zhuoxuan Bai. Elina Svitolina also reached the round of 16 after beating Sofia Kenin 7-6, 6-2. 14th seed Belinda Bencic overcame Magda Linette 6-3, 6-1. Fourth seed Jessica Pegula beat Elisabetta Cocciaretto 6-4, 6-0.Viktoria Azarenka took down 11th seed Daria Kasatkina 6-2, 6-4.

