Written by Rajdeep Saha July 30, 2023 | 09:28 pm 2 min read

Swiatek claimed her fourth title of the season with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Laura Siegemund in the final (Photo credit: Twitter/@BNPP_WarsawOpen)

Women's tennis number one singles player Iga Swiatek won the 2023 Poland Open title on Sunday. Swiatek claimed her fourth title of the season with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Laura Siegemund in the final. Notably, the Polish star picked up her 15th career title with the victory. It was a dominant win for Swiatek, who didn't drop a single set in the tournament.

Match stats and H2H record

Swiatek doled out just one ace compared to her opponent's two. Laura also committed two double faults. Swiatek claimed a 79% win on the first serve and an 87% win on the second. She converted 5/9 break points. Swiatek now owns a 2-0 H2H record over Laura, having previously beaten her in the round of 32 (Madrid Open 2021).

47-7 win-loss record for Swiatek in 2023

Swiatek now owns a 47-7 win-loss record in 2023 on the WTA Tour. Before this, she was ousted in the semis of the 2023 Wimbledon. Swiatek's four titles this season have come in Doha, Stuttgart, and Roland Garros. Meanwhile, Laura played her first final since winning the 2017 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix. Before this, she failed to qualify for the Wimbledon main event.

Swiatek's journey in the tourney

In the round of 32, Swiatek overcame Nigina Abduraimova 6-4, 6-3. In the R16, she beat Claire Liu 6-2, 6-2. In the last eight, Swiatek got the better of Linda Noskova 6-1, 6-4. In the semis, she beat Yanina Wickmayer 6-1, 7-6.

