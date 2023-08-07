Coco Gauff wins the 2023 Citi Open: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha August 07, 2023 | 02:09 am 2 min read

American youngster Coco Gauff has won the 2023 Citi Open after defeating Greece's Maria Sakkari in straight sets

American youngster Coco Gauff has won the 2023 Citi Open after defeating Greece's Maria Sakkari in straight sets. Gauff won the contest 6-2, 6-3 to win the WTA 500 tournament. Earlier, Gauff overcame No. 8 seed and defending champion Liudmila Samsonova 6-3, 6-3 in their semi-final showdown. Gauff has sealed her second women's singles crown this season and a fourth singles title overall.

Match stats

Gauff doled out seven aces compared to Sakkari's one. She committed four double faults to her opponent's five. Gauff had a 63% win on the first serve and a 62% win on the second. She converted 6/10 break points.

Journey in the tourney

In the round of 16, third seed Gauff overcame Hailey Baptiste 6-1, 6-4. She then ousted sixth seed Belinda Bencic 6-1, 6-2. Up next, she ousted Samsonova in straight sets before downing Sakkari to win the title.

Massive records for Gauff

As per Opta, aged 19 years and 146 days - Gauff is now the first teenager to win the title in the women's draw at Citi DC Open, Washington. Earlier, at 19 years and 145 days, Gauff became the first teenager and thus the youngest player to reach the women's singles final at Washington, since the tournament's inaugural edition in 2011.

Do you know?

Gauff now has a 31-12 win-loss record on the WTA Tour in 2023. Meanwhile, in terms of the head-to-head record against Sakkari, Gauff has pulled things to 2-4. Sakkari had won the pair's last two meetings in 2022.

