Euro 2024 Qualifiers, Cristiano Ronaldo vs Romelu Lukaku: Key stats

Sports

By Rajdeep Saha 03:54 pm Oct 18, 202303:54 pm

Ronaldo has continued to excel, extending his lead at the top in international football (Photo credit: X/@Cristiano)

Cristiano Ronaldo and Romelu Lukaku have been in exceptional form in the ongoing Euro 2024 qualifying campaign. Ronaldo has continued to excel, extending his lead at the top in international football. Lukaku is currently the top scorer in the qualifying campaign. Notably, both Portugal and Belgium have already booked their seats for the main competition to be held next year. We decode their stats.

Why does this story matter?

Ronaldo has shown no signs of slowing down even at age 38. His hunger for goals has seen him lead the chart this year for club and country combined. Ronaldo has looked sharp and players like Bruno Fernandes have played a key role in helping him score. On the other hand, Lukaku has been solid since joining AS Roma on loan.

Lukaku has 10 goals, Ronaldo follows suit with nine

As per Opta, in seven matches, Lukaku has bagged 10 goals and an assist for Belgium. Notably, Belgium's match against Sweden was called off after half-time post an attack before the game where two Swedish fans were killed in Brussels. Meanwhile, Ronaldo has racked up nine goals and an assist from seven matches. Portugal have a 100% win record in Group J (8 matches).

Breaking down Lukaku's 2024 Euro Qualifiers campaign in numbers

As mentioned, Lukaku has bagged 10 goals and an assist from seven matches. As per Opta, the Belgium forward has scored eight goals from inside the box, including one penalty. Out of his 20 shots (excluding blocks), 14 have been on target. He has smashed the woodwork once, besides creating six chances. Out of 93 passes attempted, Lukaku has completed 64 (68.82% pass accuracy).

Breaking down Ronaldo's 2024 Euro Qualifiers campaign in numbers

As mentioned, Ronaldo has bagged nine goals and an assist from seven matches. As per Opta, the legendary forward has scored eight goals from inside the box, including three penalties. Out of his 22 shots (excluding blocks), 13 have been on target. Ronaldo has created seven chances. Out of 161 passes attempted, Ronaldo has completed 127 (78.88% pass accuracy).

Ronaldo has raced to 127 goals for Portugal

Ronaldo, who has played the most matches for any country in football (203), has also scored the most number of goals in international men's football. Ronaldo has netted 127 goals for Portugal, the highest tally of international goals. Iran's Ali Daei is in the second spot with 109 goals. Lionel Messi (104), Sunil Chhetri (93), and Malaysia's Mokhtar Dahari (89) complete the top five.

Ronaldo becomes the highest goal-scorer in 2023

Ronaldo clocked his second successive brace. Before scoring two against Bosnia & Herzegovina, he managed two against Slovakia. Ronaldo has netted 40 goals since the start of the calendar year 2023. This is the most by any footballer this year. The Portuguese icon surpassed Manchester City's Erling Haaland, who has tallied 39 goals this year. Ronaldo has netted nine times for Portugal this year.

Lukaku surpassed Pele's goals tally recently

As per Opta, Lukaku's 10 goals in the ongoing campaign mean he now has 79 goals in international football, equaling the tally of Neymar. Earlier, Lukaku surpassed the legendary Pele in terms of international goals. Lukaku, who is Belgium's top scorer, has 17 goals at the UEFA European Championship Qualifiers. Meanwhile, Ronaldo has 40 goals in 42 European Qualifiers.

