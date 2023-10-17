Cristiano Ronaldo becomes highest goal-scorer in 2023: Key stats

Sports

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 11:31 am Oct 17, 202311:31 am

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 40 goals in 2023 (Photo credit: X/@selecaoportugal)

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace in Portugal's 5-0 thrashing over Bosnia & Herzegovina in the 2024 Euro Qualifiers on Monday. Bruno Fernandes, Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo were the other goal-scorers in the dominant display from Portugal. Notably, Ronaldo increased his international goals tally to 127. Portugal have already qualified for the 2024 European Championships and secured wins in all their eight games.

Ronaldo extends his lead on top

Ronaldo clocked his second successive brace. Before scoring two against Bosnia & Herzegovina, Ronaldo managed two againat Slovakia. He has also played the most number of international matches for a country (203), besides scoring the highest number of goals. Ali Daei is in the second spot with 109 goals. Lionel Messi (104), Sunil Chhetri (93), and Malaysia's Mokhtar Dahari (89) complete the top five.

Second-highest goal-scorer in the 2024 European Qualifiers

The 38-year-old forward has raced to nine goals from seven qualifying games and is the second-highest goal-scorer in the competition only behind Belgium's Romelu Lukaku, who has netted 10 goals. Lukaku scored his 10th goal in the qualifying match against Sweden. However, the match was suspended due to unforeseen circumstances. But no other player has even scored seven goals in this campaign.

Most goals in 2023!

Ronaldo has netted 40 goals since the start of the calendar year 2023. This is the most by any footballer this year. The Portuguese icon has surpassed Manchester City's Erling Haaland, who has tallied 39 goals this year. While Paris Saint Germain's Kylian Mbappe has amassed 35 goals in 2023. Ronaldo has netted nine times for Portugal this year in seven matches.

Breaking down Ronaldo's international goals for Portugal

In 52 friendly matches, Ronaldo has smashed 20 goals. He has 40 goals in 42 European Qualifiers. He has 14 goals in 25 European Championship matches. Ronaldo also has seven goals at the Nations League and two at the FIFA Confederations Cup. At the World Cup Qualifiers, Ronaldo has 36 goals in 47 games. In 22 FIFA World Cup games, Ronaldo has 8 goals.

More stunning numbers for Ronaldo

Ronaldo has now scored his 75th goal for Portugal since turning 30. He will turn 39 next February. He needs one more goal to complete 10-plus goals for Portugal for the sixth time in a calendar year. He scored 14 goals in 2019. He will become the first player to feature in six European Championships. He now has a career tally of 859 goals.

Most goal involvements in the 2024 Euro Qualifiers

Bruno has been exceptional for Portugal in the 2024 Euro qualifying campaign. As per Squawka, he has been directly involved in 12 goals (seven assists and five goals) in eight games. He has amassed the most assists in the qualifying campaign (7).

Five-star Portugal brushed aside Bosnia & Herzegovina

Portugal had a dream start as Felix's shot struck Adrian Barisic's arm resulting in a penalty. Ronaldo handed them the lead from the spot. Ronaldo combined again with Felix to score his second and Portugal doubled their lead after a VAR check. Later, Goncalo Inacio found Bruno in space and the latter made it 3-0. Goals by Cancelo and Felix completed the first-half annihilation.