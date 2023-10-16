ICC World Cup: Glenn Maxwell scripts this unique sixes record

Sports 2 min read

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 11:32 pm Oct 16, 202311:32 pm

Glenn Maxwell played a fiery cameo against Sri Lanka (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Glenn Maxwell played a fiery cameo for Australia against Sri Lanka in match 14 of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in Lucknow. Maxwell hammered a 21-ball 31 to steer Australia to their first win of the ongoing tournament. The dasher slammed two big sixes and now has struck the most sixes in India by a visiting batter across formats.

Most sixes in India by a visiting batter across formats

As per Cricbuzz, with his two maximums against SL, Maxwell has surpassed Kieron Pollard's tally of sixes in India. The Australian all-rounder currently owns 51 sixes while Pollard amassed 49 sixes in India. Former Afghanistan captain Ashgar Afghan and South African legend AB de Villiers jointly hold the third spot with 48 sixes each in India across formats.

Fourth-most sixes for Australia in ODIs

Maxwell owns the fourth-most sixes for Australia in ODI cricket. With his two sixes, he has surpassed former Australian captain Aaron Finch (129). Ricky Ponting is the only Australian batter with 150-plus sixes in ODI cricket (158). Adam Gilchrist﻿ (148) and Shane Watson (131) are the other Australian batters with more sixes in ODIs. Among active players, David Warner (107) trails him.

Maxwell averages 179 against SL in the ODI World Cup

Maxwell has been tremendous against SL in the three ODI WC matches. He has hammered a 53-ball 102 in 205 followed by a 25-ball 43* in 2019 and now a 31 in 2023. He averages 179 from these three games and also scalped a wicket.

Maxwell completed 550 runs in the ODI World Cup

Maxwell became the 14th Australian batter to complete 550 ODI World Cup runs. He has accomplished those runs in 21 matches at an average of 36.66. The all-rounder has compiled two fifties and a solitary ton. He owns a strike rate of 153.20 in ODI World Cup matches. Among active Australians, only Steve Smith (899) and David Warner (1,057) have scored more WC runs.

A look at his overall ODI numbers

Maxwell has tallied 3,544 runs in 132 ODIs at an average of 33.43. He has hammered 23 fifties and two centuries in this format. He owns a stunning strike rate of 123.65, the highest among Australian batters with more than 1,000 ODI runs. Maxwell has scalped 67 wickets at an average of 47.11. He has claimed four four-fers in ODI cricket.