Dilshan Madushanka claims second-best WC figures for SL against Australia

By Parth Dhall 11:25 pm Oct 16, 202311:25 pm

Madushanka took three wickets for 38 runs

Sri Lankan pacer Dilshan Madushanka derailed Australia's top order in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup encounter in Lucknow. The left-arm seamer took three wickets and was a star performer even though the Lankans lost the match. Despite facing a top-order collapse, Australia managed to chase a paltry 210, winning by five wickets. Notably, Madushanka claimed the second-best WC figures for SL against Australia.

Madushanka takes three wickets

Madushanka, who took two wickets each against Pakistan and South Africa, gave Sri Lanka a ray of hope in a low-scoring encounter in Lucknow. He dismissed both David Warner and Steven Smith, reducing the Aussies to 24/2. Madushanka then dismissed a set Marnus Labuschagne. However, it was too late for SL. The former conceded 38 runs in nine overs, including two maidens.

Madushanka enters record books

As mentioned, Madushanka now has the second-best bowling figures for Sri Lanka against Australia in ODI World Cups. He is only behind former seamer Chaminda Vaas, who picked up 3/34 in the 2003 edition.

Madushanka averages less than 24 in ODIs

Madushanka made his international debut during the T20 Asia Cup in August last year. He played a vital role in taking SL to glory in the continental tournament, scalping six wickets in as many games. He announced his arrival in ODI cricket in January this year. As of now, he owns 17 wickets from nine ODIs at an average of 23.82.

Who is Dilshan Madushanka?

Madushanka was born on September 18, 2000, in Hambantota, Sri Lanka. The pacer made his First-Class debut in March 2020 and didn't take long to make a mark. He showcased his abilities in the T20 format as well. Interestingly, the left-arm quick played just one List A game before making his ODI debut. He took one wicket in that contest.