World Cup: Marsh, Inglis star in Australia's win over SL

1/5

Sports 2 min read

World Cup: Marsh, Inglis star in Australia's win over SL

By Parth Dhall 10:38 pm Oct 16, 202310:38 pm

Josh Inglis slammed his maiden World Cup half-century

Five-time champions Australia claimed their maiden win of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup after beating Sri Lanka in Lucknow. They successfully chased down 210, with half-centurions Mitchell Marsh and Josh Inglis powering them. Marsh struck despite losing David Warner and Steven Smith, while Inglis saved them from a top-order collapse. Earlier, Adam Zampa took four wickets for the Aussies.

2/5

The summary of Australia's innings

Australia had a patchy start as they lost Warner and Smith within five overs. Dilshan Madushanka perturbed the Aussies with his seam movement. However, Marsh smashed a quickfire half-century to keep the Aussies afloat. He also departed before the 100-run mark. Inglis and Marnus Labuschagne steadied the ship thereafter. Glenn Maxwell joined Inglis and later Marcus Stoinis while driving Australia to a five-wicket win.

3/5

Marsh slams his 18th ODI fifty

Although both star batters Warner and Smith departed within five balls, opener Marsh held his end. The right-handed batter, who has been on song, continued with his usual bravado. Marsh smashed 9 fours in his 52-run knock. He took only 51 balls for the same. It was his 18th ODI half-century and a second in ODI World Cups.

4/5

Inglis plays a match-winning knock

Inglis, who scored just five against South Africa, played a match-winning knock. He came to the middle after Australia lost their third wicket in the form of Marsh (81/3). Inglis steadied the ship and took Australia past 150 along with Labuschagne. The former slammed his second ODI fifty, having scored a 59-ball 58 (5 fours and 1 six).

5/5

A look at the notable numbers

Marsh has now raced to 2,290 runs from 82 ODI innings, having averaged 33.67. The tally includes 19 fifty-plus scores. Marsh now has two fifties for Australia while opening the innings. On the other hand, Inglis, who is new to ODI cricket, has raced past 200 runs in the format. He smashed his maiden half-century in the World Cup.