ICC World Cup, ENG vs AFG: Pitch and weather report

By Gaurav Tripathi 08:53 am Oct 15, 202308:53 am

England will head into the game as firm favorites (Source: X/@ICC)

England are up against Afghanistan in Match 13 of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. While the Afghan team suffered humiliating defeats in their first two games, England bounced back against Bangladesh after losing to New Zealand in the opener. Afghanistan must be at their best as the Brits will head into the game as firm favorites. Here is the pitch and weather report.

Here are the track conditions

Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium will host this game on October 15 (2:00pm IST). The first two duels here in the ongoing tournament produced high-scoring games. South Africa even posted a record-breaking 428/5 against Sri Lanka. Once the batters get set, they can score runs freely at this venue and the shorter dimensions help their cause. Spinners can get substantial assistance in the middle overs.

Will rain play any part?

Fortunately for the fans, the weather forecast for Delhi on the match day looks promising with no signs of rain. As per Accuweather, it will be a sunny day with clear skies. The humidity levels are expected to be around 39%, making for ideal playing conditions. The wind will be mild, blowing at a speed of 11 KPH.

Here are the stadium stats

Chasing teams have won 15 of the 30 games played here, losing 14. 231 reads the average first innings score at this venue. South Africa's record-breaking 428/5 against Sri Lanka a few days back is the highest team score at this venue. India owns the highest successfully chased target at this venue, 278 versus Sri Lanka in 1982.

Here are the probable XIs

England probable XI: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (C & WK), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley. Afghanistan probable XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.