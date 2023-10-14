ICC World Cup: Shreyas Iyer slams his 15th ODI fifty

By Rajdeep Saha

Shreyas Iyer helped India chase down a 192-run target versus Pakistan in match number 12 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

Shreyas Iyer helped India chase down a 192-run target versus Pakistan in match number 12 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Saturday in Ahmedabad. Iyer walked to the crease following the dismissal of Virat Kohli (79/2). He went on to share a vital 77-run stand alongside skipper Rohit Sharma (86) as India claimed a convincing win in 30.3 overs.

A good knock under the circumstances for Shreyas

Rohit laid the foundation, sharing a crucial fifty-plus stand alongside Kohli after Shubman Gill's early dismissal. Shreyas joined in and played as per the situation without trying anything fancy. After a duck against Australia in the opener, Shreyas scored an unbeaten 25 versus Afghanistan. Versus Pakistan, Shreyas scored 53* from 62 balls. It was a morale-boosting effort from India's number-four batter.

Shreyas averages 52.88 in home ODIs

Shreyas's 53* was laced with three fours and two sixes. He hit a four to seal the deal, besides reaching his fifty. Shreyas has clocked his 15th ODI fifty, besides racing to 1,879 runs at 46.97. In two matches versus Pakistan, he owns 67 runs. As per ESPNcricinfo, Shreyas has raced to 952 runs at home, averaging 52.88. In Asia, he has 1,075 runs.

India race to an 8-0 record over PAK

India secured a seven-wicket win to cruise to an 8-0 record against Pakistan in the ICC Cricket World Cup. Pakistan were 152/2 at one stage today before India claimed eight scalps for 36 runs. Rohit and Shreyas helped India chase down Pakistan's score.