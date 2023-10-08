KL Rahul slams second-highest WC score by an Indian wicket-keeper

By Parth Dhall 10:41 pm Oct 08, 2023

KL Rahul smashed an unbeaten 97 in the run-chase (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

KL Rahul starred in India's six-wicket win against Australia in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. He smashed an unbeaten 97, helping India chase down 200. Rahul added 165 runs with Virat Kohli after India were reduced to 2/3. Rahul now has the second-highest score by an Indian wicket-keeper in the World Cup. Here are the stats.

A match-winning knock from Rahul

Rahul joined Kohli in the middle after India lost Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, and Shreyas Iyer for ducks. Rahul, who has been on song since the Asia Cup, continued with his run. Once again, his endearing footwork against spin was on display. Although Kohli departed eventually, Rahul stuck till the end, having scored a 115-ball 97* (8 fours and 2 sixes).

Rahul breaks MS Dhoni's record

As mentioned, Rahul now has the second-highest score by an Indian wicket-keeper in the ODI World Cup. He surpassed former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who smashed an unbeaten 91 against Sri Lanka in the 2011 World Cup final. Rahul Dravid, India's incumbent head coach, remains the only Indian to slam a ton in this regard (145 against Sri Lanka, 1999).

Rahul completes 1,000 ODI runs at home

Rahul slammed his 16th half-century in ODI cricket. He could have scored his seventh ODI ton. Nevertheless, during the match, Rahul completed 1,000 ODI runs at home. He reached this landmark in his 24th home encounter. Rahul now has eight fifties at home in the format. Two of his six ODI tons have come in home conditions.

A record-breaking stand for India

Rahul and Kohli added 165 runs together, which contributed to India's win. This is now the highest partnership for India against Australia in the men's World Cup. Ajay Jadeja and Robin Singh (141 in 1999) held the record previously.